Brighton 1-1 Leicester: Vardy penalty rescues point for Foxes

Leicester City went four matches unbeaten in the Premier League as they came back from behind to earn a point against Brighton & Hove Albion despite going down to ten men early on.

Brighton took the lead in the 15th minute after they recovered from early Leicester pressure to cement themselves as the better team in the first half.

Things went from bad to worse for Leicester after two quickfire yellow cards saw James Maddison sent off around ten minutes after Brighton took the lead.

The introduction of Jamie Vardy in the second half changed Leicester's fortunes in an attacking sense as they became the more likely to score, only for Vardy himself to dispatch a penalty in the 79th minute to ensure that the points were shared in the end.

Murray puts Brighton in the lead

Glenn Murray scored his first goal against Leicester in all competitions after he rose highest to head in Anthony Knockaert's corner. This came as Brighton gained a foothold in the game after Leicester's bright start.

Brighton's grip on the match seemed to grow tighter after Maddison received two quick yellow cards, for preventing a Brighton counter attack and for diving in the box.

This meant that Leicester, already seeming to struggle to string two passes together at times, lost their creative spark early in the match and found themselves a man lighter than the opposition for the fourth time this season.

Vardy's introduction inspires Leicester

Vardy, who started the day on the bench after recovering from a groin issue, was introduced to the match in the 56th minute, seeing Leicester's attacking ability improve as their main goal scorer took to the field.

His involvement in the match was immediate as he drove a low cross into the box towards Shinji Okazaki, only for Lewis Dunk to clear it.

This then coincided with the Foxes' best spell in the match as a goal for the visitors looked all the more likely.

The goal finally came in the 79th minute due to Vardy's emphatically dispatched penalty after Kelechi Iheanacho was brought down in the box.

Despite a late push for a winner by Brighton, Leicester managed to hold on for what seemed to be an unlikely point after the sending off in the first half

Takeaways

Leicester's indiscipline proving to be an issue



Maddison's dismissal means that Leicester have been shown four red cards this season, twice as many as any other team in the Premier League.

Morgan has contributed to half of the red cards shown to the Foxes this season after he received two red cards in three matches against Bournemouth and Everton respectively, while Vardy, and now Maddison, make up the other two.

These red cards have put the Foxes at a real disadvantage this season as they have proven to completely swing games into the opposition's favour on occasion. An example of this was Morgan's red card against Everton which occurred when Leicester were on top and resulted in the Toffees growing in the game and ultimately going away with three points.

Leicester must address this issue if they want to achieve the goals that they have set out this season, as the last thing they would want to do is sabotage their chances with a rush of blood.

Leicester in need of another goal scorer to aid Vardy

Vardy is without a doubt Leicester's main man in front of goal, but when the Foxes find themselves without him, as they did today until he came off the bench, it is hard to see where the goals will come from.

Leicester only managed one shot on target in the first half which speaks volumes. It was only until Vardy came on, that Leicester's attacking spark came back to them and a goal looked likely, eventually coming from the penalty spot.

If Vardy is unavailable for a match or finds himself out of form or isolated, Leicester really need to find someone who can pitch in with goals, especially after losing the threat of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City.

Man of the match

Jamie Vardy

Without Vardy's impact, Leicester would have most likely slumped to another defeat. However, his tenacity, his willingness to run and his goal-scoring ability enabled Leicester to claw their way back in the game and ultimately earn another point as he scored his first goal since September.