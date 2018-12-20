Leicester defender Daniel Amartey commits future to club until 2022

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the club until 2022.

The 23-year-old's previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2022, but he has now extended his stay at the King Power Stadium to a minimum of six-and-a-half-years.

'I work hard and focus'

Currently out with an ankle injury sustained in October's 1-1 draw with West Ham United, the Ghanaian international expressed his happiness at penning his new contract.

Talking to LCFCTV, Amartey said: "I am very happy to sign this contract at Leicester City. I am a simple and easy guy. I work hard and I focus."

Since sustaining the serious injury, Amartey has had to endure a difficult time with not only his own recovery but also coming to terms with the loss of club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. He suggested that he is aiming to pay tribute to the Foxes' chairman by coming back stronger than ever.

Amartey said: “I first have to recover from my injury. I pray to God to recover and when I come back, I have to be strong with a strong mentality, I must work hard, and do my best.

“I have to do more, work hard and do more, to show to my club. I want to thank the Chairman. I was sad I got an injury and this happened to my Chairman, so it was difficult.

“I want to thank everybody who believed in me and supported me before I signed this contract.”

Versatile figure

Since signing for the club in a deal from Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in January 2016, Amartey's versatility in a number of positions has been key. He has played both right-back and in central midfield.

In all, he has made 64 appearances for Leicester City, with his only goal coming in the form of a last minute equaliser against Stoke City during the 2016/17 Premier League campaign.