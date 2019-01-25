Pochettino left disappointed with the result but remains proud of his players

Mauricio Pochettino spoke of his disappointment after the penalty shootout defeat to Chelsea which denied them a spot in the Carabao Cup final.

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 on the night which saw the game go straight to penalties, however, misses from Eric Dier and Lucas Moura allowed David Luiz to send the Blues to Wembley.

Another chance at a trophy gone for Spurs as the drought continues and after the defeat, Pochettino spoke to the press.

Disappointed

Chelsea strolled into a 2-0 first-half lead but Fernando Llorente drew Spurs level on aggregate to send the game to penalties which saw the Lilywhites pull up short.

Mauricio Pochettino told the press of his disappointment of the manner of defeat:

"Disappointed to lose in that way, but it can happen. It was a signal that we fought and were brave, and in all the circumstances we played really well," he said.

Having had to beat three Premier League opponents including rivals Arsenal to the semi-final, Spurs will feel this to be a big blow after a lot of effort was put in to get this far.

"Until we conceded the first goal, I think we were in control of the game. I told the players in the first half that the way we played from the back in the first half, it was one of the best games that we've played.

"Of course, it was tough to arrive in the last third. Until we conceded the first goal I think it was under control but then we conceded the second goal quickly," the Argentine added.

Poch proud of his players

Although Tottenham's Carabao Cup journey has come to an end, Pochettino remains proud of his players:

"Only I can feel proud, with all the circumstances, to arrive to penalties in that tough period for us, only I can congratulate my players and feel proud."

Spurs arrived at Stamford Bridge without three of their top four scorers missing through injuries and international duty.

In addition, their third top goalscorer, Lucas Moura found himself on the bench having just returned from injury.

"That is the way that if we want to arrive and win, is to play and show that we are ready to compete in this type of level.

"I feel very proud about them. You can only miss if you take the responsibility to shoot. For me, it's not a problem," the 46-year-old added.

Huge effort

Tottenham's squad has been whittled down to the bare bones through a long list of injuries and with Heung-min Son missing through international duty.

The Argentine coach told the media it has taken a huge effort from everyone at the Club over the past few weeks:

"This season we are fighting not only with the opponents but with everything that's happened. That is not an excuse. It'll make us stronger," Poch said.

Spurs return to action n Sunday as they travel to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

"We have three more competitions, still, the FA Cup on Sunday, the Champions League and Premier League of course.

"I told the players I feel so proud. We have unbelievable players and squad, the effort was brilliant. Everyone saw the performance of the team, and how we play... I can only feel proud and congratulate them," he finalised.