Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes travel to table toppers Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will host Leicester City this Wednesday night as their chase for the Premier League title continues to gather pace.

The Reds head into the game four points clear of holders Manchester City. Klopp’s side are currently riding on a wave of a 32-game unbeaten run at home. Their only defeat of the season in the league so far coming away at the Etihad Stadium at the start of the month.

In a direct contrast of fortunes, Claude Puel’s Leicester City have lost three of their last four Premier League games as well as an embarrassing FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Newport County. Even more worrying though for the Foxes faithful would be the overall team performances in these matches.

The visiting side Leicester have not won away at Anfield in the league since May 2000. If the away side were to lose the game, it would be the first time Leicester have lost 3 consecutive Premier League games under Puel’s stewardship.

Longer to prepare

Both teams head into the match rebuffed following extra time to prepare for the fixture due to FA Cup third round exits to Newport County and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Klopp’s Liverpool used the 11 day break between games to head off side to Dubai for warm-weather training and rest looking ahead to the final run-in of the season.

Leicester used the time well to rest and recover after a narrow hard fought defeat to Wolves last time out. Puel stated that "It was a possibility to rest and to change our ideas, to come back to training with intensity, quality and focus.”

Team News

After a more attacking style of play didn’t pay off for the Foxes last time out in the 4-3 defeat to Wolves, Puel is likely to play a more conservative approach at Anfield to the league-leaders.

England centre-back Harry Maguire is available to play after hobbling off early in the second half at the Molineux using the extra break to recover well. The only long-term absentee for the Foxes is Daniel Amartey who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Liverpool have a number of selection problems to contend with. Young centre back Joe Gomez is out with an ankle injury while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also battling with fitness concerns.

Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum are back in training following illness and a knee problem respectively. James Milner is out due to suspension.

Predicted line ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Fabinho, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah Firmino, Mane.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Mendy, Ndidi; Pereira, Madison, Albrighton; Vardy.