Jurgen Klopp confirms that Simon Mignolet will stay at Liverpool despite the Belgian's desire for first-team football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made a big revelation regarding the future of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet after the German manager announced that he wants and expects the Reds goalkeeper to remain at the club this season, despite numerous interest in a player that is desperate for first-team football.

Mignolet is currently operating as a back-up to Brazilian No.1 and recent Copa America winner Alisson Becker following the South American's arrival from Roma in 2018.

There is no shame in playing the role as understudy to such a formidable goalkeeper and following Alisson dazzling inaugural season at Anfield, it's realistic that a life in the shadows of the 25-year-old shop-stopper will remain Mignolet's future next season.

Klopp desperate to keep hold of Belgian

However, with Liverpool involved in seven different competitions this season, it sparks a need for a quality back-up goalkeeper and Mignolet is arguably the best you can get in terms of Premier League No.2's.

Liverpool's incredibly busy upcoming schedule has also forced them to add veteran Andy Lonergan, the 35-year-old former Preston and Middlesborough keeper, to the club's touring squad of the United States that departs on Tuesday.

Lonergan's inclusion will still unlikely merit a contract from the club, although with Liverpool's youth shot-stoppers currently unavailable through injury - and Alisson still enjoying some well earnt weeks off following the Copa America triumph - Klopp needs added cover for the Red's training sessions.

Mignolet is currently the only senior goalkeeper available at Klopp's dispersal for the time-being, which is why the club as taken a firm stance on not entertaining any offers from other clubs heading into the new season.

"At a club like Liverpool, you need two number ones"

Following the Red's 3-1 victory at Bradford City in-which Mignolet played the opening-half, Klopp was asked whether the Belgian will stay at Anfield, in which he replied: “Yes. I would say, yes. I have had a lot of conversations with him in the last couple of years and months. We spoke before we left (for the summer break).

“It is because at a club like Liverpool you need two number ones, at least, in the club. That’s cool with Ali and Simon. A good situation for the club and a situation you should have. Everything is fine from my point of view.”

Liverpool have made their stance on the situation very clear to any rivals considering making a move for the former Sunderland keeper. However, this does place Mignolet in a difficult situation who may now be forced to act himself individually in potentially securing a move if he still wants first-team football for the 2019/20 campaign.

Mignolet's professionalism has been something that has been highly commended from Klopp and has resulted in public praise from both manager and teammates for his dedication in training as well as his key role in the dressing room, despite being on the end of two goalkeeping demotions, firstly for Loris Karius and then Alisson.

If Mignolet were permitted to leave then it would create a significant headache for Klopp to secure an adequate replacement which is why it is no surprise that the German is desperate to retain the status quo at Anfield.

There have been some names being thrown into the hat as a replacement for Mignolet, with whispers of the likes of Burnley's Tom Heaton and even former Liverpool No.1 Pepe Reina who was a real fan favourite following his seven-year spell on Merseyside.

However, despite others potentially fitting the bill, the preference for Klopp is that Mignolet is retained rather than having to look elsewhere in the transfer market.

Klopp has frequently said that he expects this to remain a quiet summer window and the Red's boss will look to be a man of his word. For his part, Mignolet may look to have a separate conversation in the upcoming weeks should any bids be forthcoming.

Liverpool will continue to finalise plans for their USA tour on Tuesday as senior members including Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Georginiho Wijnaldum all returned to the fold on Friday and will fly out with the rest of squad this week.

The Red's await a number of highly anticipated fixtures with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon all lying in the wake of the European champions. Liverpool will play their fixtures in Indiana, Boston and New York.