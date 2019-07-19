Burnley reportedly tell Joe Hart he can leave for free

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has been informed that he can depart the club this summer on a free transfer, according to The Mirror.

Hart only joined from Manchester City last summer and was the Clarets' number one for the first half of the campaign.

However, he was replaced by a fit-again Tom Heaton after shipping five goals in a miserable Boxing Day defeat to Everton.

Heaton's impressive form cemented his place at the top of the pecking order, and Hart has now slipped behind Nick Pope, who was sidelined by a shoulder injury for much of the campaign.

The 32-year-old has a year left on his contract but Burnley will not demand a fee.

Hart is thought to be open-minded on his next destination but wants assurances of regular football.

Peacock-Farrell targeted amid Heaton rumours

With Hart deemed surplus to requirements and Heaton the subject of serious interest from Aston Villa having rejected a new contract, Burnley may need to enter the market to bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

The report suggests that Leeds United stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been identified as a potential option.

The 22-year-old has made 40 appearances in the second tier, keeping 11 clean sheets.

He was the starting 'keeper for the Yorkshire outfit last season until the arrival of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid in January.

Sean Dyche has already expanded his squad with the additions of forward Jay Rodriguez and left-back Erik Pieters.

Burnley will be hopeful of a better season this time around after struggling all over the pitch for the majority of the campaign.