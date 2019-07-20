Brendan Rodgers relaxed about 'special player' Harry Maguire after pre-season win against Cheltenham Town

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers showed no worries about the speculation surrounding key defender Harry Maguire after his side continued their winning ways in their pre-season campaign against Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town took the lead in the 16th minute after Leicestershire-born striker Luke Varney headed in the Robins' first real attack of the game and maintained that lead throughout the rest of the half.

The Foxes changed their 11 for the second half of the game with a lot more experience and it showed as they turned the game around.

Jamie Vardy equalised in the 68th minute after he clinically dispatched a chance created by the tenacity of record signing Youri Tielemans before Marc Albrighton completed the comeback after he successfully rounded the keeper and converted despite the efforts of the defenders on the goal line.

It ended 2-1 to Leicester, who face Cambridge United next as preparations for the new Premier League continue.

'He’s a really special player'

Speaking to Leicestershire Live after the match, Brendan Rodgers gave his thoughts about the speculation surrounding Maguire.

“There’s still time to go," he stated. "You never know what happens with all the players but at this moment in time, this is a top-class player who will cost another club a lot of money.

“Thankfully we’re in a position where we don’t have to sell. We don’t want to sell him."

He added: “He’s a really special player. He fits how we work fantastically well.

“But if anyone does come in for him you have to pay that premium for a top-level player. He’s just getting his fitness in and we’re quite relaxed on it.”

'There’s a lot of work for us to do still'

Speaking further to LCFC TV, Rodgers spoke about his squad's fitness levels ahead of the new campaign.

“I’m very pleased. The players have shown a great application to the work, but they have to. There’s a lot of work for us to do still.

“We’ve got three weeks done now and we’ve got a number of weeks to go before the first game, but they’re building up that football fitness and getting their geography back on the pitch again, which sometimes, no matter how fit you are, you come into the games and you’re covering bigger spaces."

He added: “That always takes a bit of time, but they’re now starting to build up the minutes towards 60 minutes and then obviously getting 90 minutes next weekend.”