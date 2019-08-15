Tottenham scout David Pleat spotted watching Southend United teen Charlie Kelman

Tottenham scout David Pleat was spotted at the Lamex Stadium taking notes - reportedly on Southend United starlet Charlie Kelman.

The 17-year-old centre-forward netted a brace against Stevenage as Southend won their first game in the EFL Cup since their 2010 win against Bristol City.

Kelman, who scored from the halfway line for Southend on his senior debut, currently represents USA at youth level - however he is eligible to represent England in the future should he choose to.

Pleat's EFL knowledge to come in handy again

Tottenham have been known to dip into the Football League to sign talent in the past.

Their £5 million acquisition of Dele Alli in 2015 from then League One side Milton Keynes Dons proved to be a fantastic one, with the midfielder since scoring 54 times for Spurs in 184 appearances.

This season alone, Tottenham have completed moves for three players who's former sides play in the second division or below.

Kion Etete arrived from Notts County while Jack Clarke signed from Leeds United before heading back to Elland Road on loan, and finally, Ryan Sessegnon completed a deadline day deal from Fulham.

The North London side could be set to complete a deal in January however for Southend's teen prodigy Kelman.

What does this interest in Kelman mean for Tottenham's young strikers?

One young Tottenham forward tipped to reach the top of the game is Irish striker Troy Parrott.

The Irishman had an impressive pre-season, despite not scoring any goals - but he did play an integral part in Erik Lamela's opener against Juventus in Spurs' first game of their East Asia tour.

Kion Etete also just made the move to White Hart Lane, however him and his strike partners Tarrelle Whittaker and Dane Scarlett failed to impress in Spurs U18's poor 4-0 defeat to Fulham at the weekend.

The U18's will definitely need to step up their development soon if they are to challenge for a spot in Spurs' first team, especially as it looks like the U23 side look like a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League 2 this season.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Shilow Tracey scored one each and Kazaiah Sterling netted a brace as Spurs U23's ran out 4-0 victors away to a Liverpool side featuring the likes of Rhian Brewster, Yasser Larouchi, Ryan Kent and Pedro Chirivella.

Change of tactic for Pochettino's Spurs?

Spurs started much of this summer's pre-season and also against Aston Villa at the weekend deploying a 4-1-2-1-2 narrow system which included two strikers.

This formation allowed Harry Kane to be played up top with Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura or Heung-Min Son throughout the friendlies to a good effect, but Villa defused almost every attack until Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino reverted to a wide formation.

However, if Pochettino finds a way to perfect a tactic with two strikers up top, it could mean opportunities for the likes of Parrott, Sterling and Kelman if he is to make the move in January.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sky Sports Main Event will be broadcasting the match between Manchester City and Spurs live on Saturday 17th August with kick off at 5:30pm (BST).

If you are unable to watch the game, you can follow live commentary here on Vavel.