Leicester drawn against Burton Albion in Carabao Cup

Leicester City will face Burton Albion in Round Four of the Carabao Cup following the draw on Wednesday evening.

The Foxes cruised into the next round of the competition on Tuesday night by thumping Championship outfit Luton Town 4-0 at Kenilworth Road. Brendan Rodgers’ troops will now travel to the Pirelli Stadium in the week commencing the 28th of October in an effort to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the third consecutive season.

Journeys so far

Leicester have gone strong in the Carabao Cup so far this season under the Northern-Irishman. An eye-catching squad squeezed past Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the second round, winning on penalties. Then, goals from Demarai Gray, James Justin, Youri Tielemans and Kelechi Iheanacho saw them rack up a comprehensive victory in Bedfordshire against Luton.

Meanwhile, Nigel Clough's Brewers have enjoyed an impressive run in the competition having entered in the first round. Progressing past Port Vale and Morecambe in the first two rounds, they impressively dispatched of Premier League outfit Bournemouth on home soil in a tie that was marred by floodlight troubles.

Burton will also hope to emulate their run of last season having reached the semi-finals of the competition only to be eliminated by winners Manchester City via two legs.

Midlands rivals

The two teams will come into their tie having only met four times in history and all in cup competitions. Three of the clashes have been in the FA Cup, with the Foxes claiming victories in each of them - the most recent being a 2-0 success back in 2013.

There has also only been one meeting in the League Cup previously but it was the Brewers who ran out victors as they shocked the King Power Stadium to win 4-2.

The most recent meeting came relatively recently though in a pre-season friendly at the Pirelli Stadium in 2016. Once again, Nigel Clough's troops managed to earn victory as despite Harry Maguire's strike, the Foxes fell to a 2-1 defeat.