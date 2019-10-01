Tottenham vs Bayern Munich Preview: Spurs looking for first group stage victory 

Tottenham host Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening under the lights of their new stadium in one of the fiercest ties of matchweek two. Spurs will be looking for their first win in the group stages after drawing away to Olympiacos despite being 2-0 up.

The Lilywhites will go into the game with confidence after bouncing back from a three-match winless run against Southampton at the weekend with a 2-1 victory. The win came days after their shock Carabao Cup exit after losing to Colchester United and prior to that, a defeat to Leicester City.

It will be a tough ask for Spurs to beat Bayern, who have not lost a match since August 3, however, Mauricio Pochettino's side have shown that they are more than capable of overhauling European giants in recent years.

Team News

No new injury news for Spurs means it is just summer signings Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon who remain on the sidelines through injury.

For Bayern, Jann-Fiete Arp and Leon Goretzka are both unavailable for selection, while Ivan Perisic is a doubt after missing his side's victory at Paderborn through illness. Full-back David Alaba has recovered from his injury and could make his way back into the starting XI this evening.

Previous Meetings

Spurs will face Bayern Munich in a competitive match for the first time in 36 years as they fight for the top spot of Group B.

The two sides faced each other over the summer in a pre-season friendly tournament. Tottenham came out the victorious side on penalties which saw them lift the Audi Cup at the Allianz Arena.

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho has impressed since arriving on loan in the summer, meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has been in unstoppable form after scoring 10 goals in his last six matches.

For Spurs, Harry Kane continues to look sharp, scoring five goals in his last seven games. Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son will also be the ones to watch given their reputation to flourish on the European stage.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Son, Kane.

Bayern XI: Neuer, Pavard, Sule, Boateng, L Hernandez, Kimmich, Thiago, Gnabry, Coutinho, Coman, Lewandowski.