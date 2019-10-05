MK Dons 0-3 Burton Albion: The Brewers comfortably sweep aside MK Dons

MK Dons lost 3-0 against Burton Albion today at Stadium MK.

A brace from Liam Boyce and a goal from Oliver Sarkic gave the Brewers all three points in Buckinghamshire.

This was Albion's first league win since the end of August.

Story of the Game

The game started at a frantic pace with both sides going on the offensive from the first whistle.

Burton were gifted a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 7th minute. Lee Nicholls sliced his clearance and seemingly gave Nathan Broadhead an open goal, but the striker failed to hit the target.

The game continued to be very end to end but there were very few clear cut chances.

In the 26th minute, MK Dons had a great chance when a ball was whipped in from the left and it was met by Alex Gilbey but it went just wide of the right-hand post.

Burton took the lead in the 32nd minute through Boyce. Broadhead found Sarkic down the right-wing and his cross found Boyce whose header went underneath Nicholls, who did get a touch on it but it wasn't enough to stop Albion taking the lead.

Boyce had another opportunity to score but it was well saved by Nicholls.

Following the goal, Albion dominated the game and were in complete control and saw out the half with ease.

The second half started in the same way the first ended with Burton very much on top.

Burton doubled their lead in the 53rd minute through Sarkic. A poor cross from the left was half-cleared to Sarkic who bent one into the top corner giving Nicholls no chance in the Dons goal.

MK Dons tried to create some chances for themselves to get back into things but struggled to create anything of note. The Burton defence stood firm throughout and didn't allow Dons to have any clear cut chances.

Dons' best chance of the half came in the 76th minute. Striker Jordan Bowery was put through on goal brilliantly but was well closed down by Kieran O'Hara who made a smart save to deny Bowery.

Burton could've made it three in the 81st minute when substitute Lloyd Dyer was put through on his goal but his effort was straight at Nicholls.

Burton did add a third through Boyce in stoppage time. Boyce dribbled well into the Dons box and he drilled it past Nicholls.

Takeaways from the game

MK Dons are in serious trouble

MK Dons poor run of form continued today in front of nearly 10,000 fans at home.

They struggled all afternoon to create any meaningful chances and never really troubled O'Hara in the Burton goal. This was Dons' fourth league loss in a row and their slide down the table continues.

Burton's defence was rock solid

Despite how poor Dons were going forward, take nothing away from how well Burton's defence contained the threat from their attackers. They kept their shape well and never allowed a Dons player too much time in possession.

O'Hara only had to make one vital save all afternoon from Bowery, but apart from that not much action game his way. He could quite easily have brought a pack of cards with him.

The Injuries are taking their toll on MK

The main reason for Dons' drop in form has to be the growing injury list. Losing Kieran Agard in midweek was another huge blow for MK and it showed in their play today.

Until all the injured players return for the Dons they will continue to struggle for goals.

Man of the Match

Oliver Sarkic

The former Benfica academy graduate was the star man for the Brewers in MK. The Montenegrin U21 international was instrumental to the win today with a goal and an assist.

He caused problems for Dons' veteran left-back Dean Lewington all afternoon and he could have had more assists and more goals as he was constantly getting himself in the right areas to be fed the ball.

Sarkic's goal was his first for Albion since his summer move from Leeds United. The Brewers have a real talent on their hands with Sarkic.