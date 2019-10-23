Injured Burnley duo pushing for a comeback

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will hope to have Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork available to him for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The Clarets welcome Frank Lampard’s Blues to Turf Moor and will hope to bounce back from their controversial defeat against Leicester City.

Burnley will hope to have everybody available for selection and Dyche admits that the injured duo could be ready for the weekend but that it may be wise to follow caution.

“Barnesy is not a million miles away, but it is that tricky decision of do you play and it get worse or do you not and you make sure you have an increased chance for the next one,” Dyche told the club’s official website.

“It is the same with Corky who has this tiny fracture in his shoulder blade but if someone landed on it then it re-fractures and you add another three or four weeks again.

“They have a strong chance (for Chelsea).”

Confirmed absentees

On-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater is unavailable against his parent club but he will be looking to boost his fitness for the coming matches.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson will also be missing after picking up an injury on the international break.

Televised affair

Chelsea will represent a tough challenge for the Clarets. They have only lost one league game since the opening day and currently sit in fourth place.

Burnley will have to be at their best to claim a victory. The match is being broadcast by Sky Sports.