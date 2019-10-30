on VAVEL
Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester City Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women's Champions League 2019 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL UK

Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester City Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women's Champions League 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester City Women live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 18:30PM GMT .

amillington
Adam Millington

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester City Women match.
Game sold out
Atletico Madrid announced on Wednesday that the Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares is sold out for the UWCL Round of 16 tie.

It's a landmark for the Women's game to see sides packing out their normal grounds, unlike often when it is done as a 'one-off' in the men's stadium.

Bremer thinks desire key to UWCL success
Prolific German forward Pauline Bremer spoke to the press on Wednesday:

“The Champions League is special,” she declared. “You don’t have to say a lot to motivate everyone. I’ve won it twice with Lyon and we always had a great team with a big desire to win – that’s really important.

“No matter what conditions you play in or the opposition you play against, you always need to believe you can win the game. That was really strong with Lyon but I also feel that belief in this team.

“We all know what’s on the game. It’s a really important game."

Embed from Getty Images

Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI
Van Veenendaal, Aleixandri, Robles, Torrecilla, Menayo, Tounkara, Sosa, Santos, Corral, Ludmila, Duggan
Manchester City: Predicted XI
Roebuck (GK), Stokes, Houghton (c), Bonner, Fidalgo, Scott, Weir, Wullaert, Hemp, White, Stanway 
Atletico Madrid: Team news
Toni Duggan looks set to once again face the side which helped to boost her career, and the one with which she was a member of a squad that was the first to win the domestic treble.

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester City: Team news
World Cup star Ellen White made her debut for the blues on Sunday after missing the start of the season due to a knee injury. Georgia Stanway also looks to be back fit, and has featured in their past two matches.

Embed from Getty Images

Could Atletico be unnerved by looming strike?
The fixture was initially in doubt by many, with Spanish female footballers threatening strike action in an argument with the AFF over minimum pay and working conditions.

It has not been decided that this will start on the weekend of the 17th November, with many 193 signing a pact to strike indefinitely

City looking to bounce back
Nick Cushing's side fell to fellow title challengers Arsenal on Sunday, Vivianne Miedema the difference.

City's fortunes have seemed to dip after an incredibly strong start and the side have now not won in three games, as well as losing the Manchester Derby 2-0 at Leigh Sports Village in which midfielder Keira Walsh saw red and received a three match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Recap the first leg:
The spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in Manchester two weeks ago, meaning that today's game will decide who reaches the quarterfinals.

You can find a match report of that game here

Kick-off time 18:30
The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City match will be played at the Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares
, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:30 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City! 

My name is Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

