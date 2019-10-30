Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester City Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women's Champions League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester City Women live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 18:30PM GMT .
It's a landmark for the Women's game to see sides packing out their normal grounds, unlike often when it is done as a 'one-off' in the men's stadium.
“The Champions League is special,” she declared. “You don’t have to say a lot to motivate everyone. I’ve won it twice with Lyon and we always had a great team with a big desire to win – that’s really important.
“No matter what conditions you play in or the opposition you play against, you always need to believe you can win the game. That was really strong with Lyon but I also feel that belief in this team.
“We all know what’s on the game. It’s a really important game."
It has not been decided that this will start on the weekend of the 17th November, with many 193 signing a pact to strike indefinitely
City's fortunes have seemed to dip after an incredibly strong start and the side have now not won in three games, as well as losing the Manchester Derby 2-0 at Leigh Sports Village in which midfielder Keira Walsh saw red and received a three match ban for a dangerous tackle.
in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:30 GMT.
My name is Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.