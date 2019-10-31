on VAVEL
Arsenal Women vs Slavia Prague: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Arsenal Women vs Slavia Prague live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Champions League. Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT.

hannahpinnock
Hannah Pinnock

Do not miss a detail of the match with live updates and commentaries on VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal Women vs Slavia Prague match.
A Slavia view:
Petra Divišová told @SlaviaZeny this: 

"We want to play brave football, not to be afraid to combine and follow the end of the second half in Prague. We come here to fight for a much better result!"

Van de Donk on whether she is dreaming about winning the UWCL
The midfielder spoke to Metro:

"We don’t talk about that or allow ourselves to look so far ahead. But I had never played in the CL before so I'm enjoying every minute of it. The club wants to become champions of Europe"

How to watch: Arsenal Women vs Slavia Prague
If you want to directly stream the game: The Arsenal App.

If you want to follow along online, VAVEL UK is your best option!

 

SK Slavia Praha: Predicted XI
Votikova; Jarchovska, Necidova, Pincova, Blackwood; Bartovicova, Svitkova, Persson; Divisova, Cerna, Czewieczkova
Arsenal: Predicted XI
Peyraud-Magnin; Evans, Williamson, Beattie, McCabe; Walti, Little, Nobbs; Van de Donk, Miedema, Mead
Bara Votikova making headlines
Slavia Prague goalkeeper Bara Votikova's story has been published in many newspapers across the past week.

She is a vlogger, comedian, author and presenter in the Czech Republic with over 450,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel with 76million views. Bara told BBC Sport:

"People [following me on YouTube] are hopefully starting to like football because of me. That's something I'm trying to build here.

"My social media was never initially about football - it was mostly comedy - and then it became popular so I started to share my football life and a lot of people seemed to like that, so I'm trying to show people how this life of a pro football girl goes."

Will Miedema strike again?
An incredible game from Vivianne Miedema in the first leg separated the two sides, with the Dutch international netting four in Prague. No other player has had more goal contributions in the 2019/20 WSL campaign, scoring two and assisting three.

 

Could Slavia find a way back?
Despite being 5-2 down on aggregate and most likely already out of the competition, Arsenal shouldn't take Slavia lightly by any means. The side from the Czech capital have reached the quarter-finals of the last two competitions, only falling to strong opposition in Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg.
Arsenal the only English side left in the competition
If the Gunners succeed over Slavia, then they will be the only English side left in the competition. Arsenal have dropped behind Chelsea in the league, but they will look to push on and carry their momentum on when they face Brighton in the Continental Cup this weekend.

 

Manchester City fell to a defeat last night against Atletico Madrid, despite Pauline Bremer pulling back a late goal in what was an exact repeat of last year’s affair.

Arsenal go into tonight’s match 5-2 leaders on aggregate, and Joe Montemurro’s side may field a weaker squad to help aid their WSL efforts
Kick-off time
The Arsenal Women vs Slavia Prague match will be played at Meadow Park, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30GMT.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 UWCL match: Arsenal Women vs Slavia Prague! 

My name is Hannah Pinnock and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

