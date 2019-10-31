Arsenal Women vs Slavia Prague: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Arsenal Women vs Slavia Prague live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Champions League. Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT.
"We want to play brave football, not to be afraid to combine and follow the end of the second half in Prague. We come here to fight for a much better result!"
"We don’t talk about that or allow ourselves to look so far ahead. But I had never played in the CL before so I'm enjoying every minute of it. The club wants to become champions of Europe"
She is a vlogger, comedian, author and presenter in the Czech Republic with over 450,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel with 76million views. Bara told BBC Sport:
"People [following me on YouTube] are hopefully starting to like football because of me. That's something I'm trying to build here.
"My social media was never initially about football - it was mostly comedy - and then it became popular so I started to share my football life and a lot of people seemed to like that, so I'm trying to show people how this life of a pro football girl goes."
Last time out against Slavia Prague, @VivianneMiedema dropped an absolute masterclass 🤯@UWCL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ws8z6wTnwp— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 31, 2019
Manchester City fell to a defeat last night against Atletico Madrid, despite Pauline Bremer pulling back a late goal in what was an exact repeat of last year’s affair.
My name is Hannah Pinnock and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.