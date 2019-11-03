Manchester City Women 2-1 Birmingham City Women: Weir thunderstrike seals a win

Many called for change to Nick Cushing’s tactics after producing a lacklustre October, and he did just that for the Birmingham game. Conventionally a forward, Janine Beckie featured as a right wing-back as part of a defensive five which transitioned into three going forward.

Story of the match

City’s changes immediately gave their game an increased level of positivity. Lauren Hemp looked strong on the wing, often getting the better of Sarah Mayling on the left of the field, and Ellen White added a fresh goal threat through the middle.

The first real chance was for the Mancunians in the 14th minute. Pauline Bremer worked her way into the six-yard box, only for her low shot to be parried away by goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. Although the Birmingham youngster kept out her opposition in the first half, she often struggled to keep a hold of the ball.

Birmingham found it increasingly difficult to get out of their own half in the first 45, but they troubled Ellie Roebuck nearly every time they did so. Finding City’s defence hard to break down, their long shots came close to opening the scoring, and forced the blues’ keeper to make saves.

Nick Cushing’s tactics sometimes hindered his side’s attacking chances however, supporters frustrated with City’s apparent lack of desire to attack, instead opting to turn back and keep possession.

Second half

It was, however, clear that the City boss could see that change was in need, and they approached the second 45 from a drastically different standpoint, with it only taking them five minutes to open the scoring.

City had been knocking on the door all game long, and when Hemp unleashed a pinpoint ball towards the near post, White smashed the ball towards the underside of the bar to give her side the lead.

Even though they had not properly troubled City in the rest of the game, it did not take long for Birmingham to issue a reply. Brianna Visalli found some space on the right flank, and he’d low inswinging cross was met by the diving head of Rachel Williams who converted past a frozen-still Roebuck.

However, a moment of brilliance from Caroline Weir unpicked all of Birmingham’s hard work. A throw for Marta Tejedor’s Blues was met flicked in by a City head. It was then picked up by the Scottish midfielder who unleashed a 30-yard dipping shot which went over the stray glove or Hampton and dropped perfectly into the goal.

City’s dominance proceeded as the clock wound down, only losing possession momentarily whilst looking more of an attacking threat than in any previous part of the game. Youngster Jess Park nearly added another to their advantage in the 88th minute. After being threaded through by Georgia Stanway and finding herself one-on-one in the right of the pitch, her drilled shot was stopped by Hampton.

Takeaways

Despite picking up all three points, City still looked to be off the mark. Their reluctance to go forward in the first half held them back and was most likely a factor in the scoreline being as tight as it was. Cushing’s gamble of placing Beckie as a wing-back ultimately paid off, and she will probably play there when the league resumes on the 17th and City face West Ham United.

Birmingham’s weak start to the season seems to be turning around, and their fortunes improving. They lost a large portion of their squad in the summer and have had to undergo a lot of rebuilding, and they look to now be moulding into a project that can compete in the WSL. The blues take on Brighton at the AMEX on women’s football weekend, and Marta Tejedor will now think that they can push for three points in the match.

Standout players

Manchester City - Lauren Hemp

The youngster has really found her footing in the side after her return from injury. Despite the squad making a number of tactical changes, she has consistently been one of the most impressive players.

Sarah Mayling struggled to keep up with her impressive footwork and pace, and that ultimately led to her finding the space to feed White for the game’s opener.

Birmingham City - Hannah Hampton

Despite her side losing, Hannah Hampton proved once again that she is one of the strongest young goalkeeping talents in the WSL.

Her delivery sometimes left fans desiring more, but her shot-stopping abilities were on point and she showed that her reflexes were able to keep the scoreline much closer than it would have been without her