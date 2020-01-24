Brentford vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes face tough test in FA Cup 

Leicester City turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend as face promotion-chasing Brentford of the SkyBet Championship on Saturday.

The Foxes secured their passage to the Fourth Round after a comfortable 2-0 win over fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic whilst Brentford beat Stoke City to advance to the next round.

Both sides are enjoying fine league campaigns, with Leicester third in the Premier League and Thomas Franks' Brentford in the play-off places in fifth, and both teams will look to convert their positive league form into the cup.

Key Battle

Ollie Watkins of Brentford is the top scorer in the Championship and has also been the subject of interest from Premier League teams and is likely to be the focal point for the Bees at Griffin Park.

Watkins' eye for goal will be watched upon by the Foxes backline and the Englishman will look to impress against higher level opposition and cause a cup shock in West London.

Wes Morgan meanwhile has been a stalwart in defence for Leicester and established himself as a legend at the King Power Stadium and is expected to lead his side once more on Saturday.

Morgan's experience will prove vital with Brendan Rodgers expected to name a rotated side for the cup tie and his leadership could be the key to Leicester progressing to the Fifth Round.

Last Meeting

Saturday's encounter will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams since January 1993, which saw the East-Midlanders come away from West London with all three points in a 3-1 win.

Gary Blissett found the net for the home side meanwhile Steven Thompson bagged a brace for Leicester with Steve Walsh also scoring for the Foxes to make sure the three points were heading back to the East Midlands.

Team News

Thomas Frank is expected to name a much stronger side this round after rotating his squad in the last round but will still have his eye on a big clash against fellow play-off rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Emiliano Marcondes is expected to be given the nod by his manager after scoring the winner against Stoke in the previous round whilst Ethan Pinnock is also likely to remain in the starting 11.

Said Benrahma will not be available for the hosts due to a personal bereavement whilst Pontus Jansson and Mathias Jensen are doubts for Brentford.

With the Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second leg against Aston Villa just three days after Saturday's tie, Leicester boss Rodgers is expected to name a heavily rotated side.

The likes of James Justin, Filip Benkovic and Mark Albrighton could all be given valuable minutes this weekend and a chance to give Rodgers a welcome selection headache ahead of Tuesday's Semi-Final.

Nampalys Mendy is ruled out with a knee problem and Jamie Vardy will also be unavailable due to a glute-related injury. Both injuries were suffered in the win against West Ham United in midweek.

Predicted Line-Ups

Brentford: Daniels; Racic, Jeanvier, Pinnock, Rasmussen; Marcondes, Yearwood, Norgaard; Marcondes, Castillo, Watkins.

Leicester: Ward; Justin, Morgan, Benkovic, Fuchs; Choudhury, Praet; Albrighton, Perez, Barnes; Gray.

Manager's Thoughts

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has not underplayed the importance of the FA Cup and says he and his ambitious team want to go as far as they can in the tournament.

Frank said: "If you don't know about the FA Cup and you come to England as a coach then you haven't followed football for the last I don't know how many years.

"The FA Cup is the biggest and most important cup tournament in the world and it has been proven year after year.

"We are really looking forward to this game and would like to do as well as possible."

Leicester manager Rodgers meanwhile is looking forward to the trip to Griffin Park and reminisced about his previous visits as a manager to West London.

The Northern Irishman said: "I'm looking forward to going because it's their last year at Griffin Park before they move.

"I used to go there with Chelsea reserves - we paid for the changing rooms to be improved. Hopefully they're still looking good.

"We will have a team that is very energetic and that we feel can win the game."