Opinion: Calmness beats chaos in January

Burnley have bounced back from their slumber and, aside from their disappointing FA Cup defeat to Norwich City, there is more room for optimism in East Lancashire.

Two successive victories against Leicester City and Manchester United have taken a huge amount of pressure off the Burnley players who feared slipping into the relegation zone. Their run of form was worrying and the upcoming fixtures offered little more optimism. Huge credit must go to Sean Dyche and his men for grafting until the last minute. It is hard work and resilience that has founded their fortunes and it is those foundations that will push them towards another season in the Premier League.

Trust

Fans are fickle. They have short memories. Many were starting to doubt the squad. Some even began to question Dyche’s position at the club. This is Burnley’s fourth season in the Premier League and there have been ups and downs in every one of those campaigns. Many of the current squad have been around since 2016; they have the experience and know-how for how to fight against periods of adversity.

It is not arrogant to suggest that the club don’t need signings. Maybe they do. Nobody has a crystal ball. But the recent two wins have served as a reminder that this is what the players can do. They won’t win every game but they’ll win when they have to. There’s an arrogance in that but it’s ringing true for now. A more pertinent reason for transfers comes down to squad depth.

Deja vu?

An injury to Ashley Westwood, for example, would be catastrophic to Burnley’s midfield creation and dynamism. Jeff Hendrick, who is more of a wide player now, would have to shift back into the centre. It compares well with the 2013-14 season when Burnley neglected the chance to sign a midfielder and, shortly after the window closed, Dean Marney was ruled out for the season. The failure to act in that instance was a big reason for Burnley’s relegation.

But it is a roulette wheel.

Ben Gibson was brought in to cover James Tarkowski and Ben Mee but the £15-million man has only made one Premier League start in eighteen months. Matej Vydra was brought in for £11-million but hasn’t started a league match in over a year. So, it is understandable that the board are a little reluctant to tighten the purse strings too much.

It can also be said that Burnley’s current squad is significantly stronger than the one that was relegated under Dyche. Almost every position has been upgraded. While Westwood is a key player, Dyche would like to think that his teams are never overly reliant on any one individual. He would like to think that there is enough malleability to cope with absences. Nonetheless, changes do need to be in the pipeline.

Old Guard

This is an ageing squad with an ending life cycle. There is still life in these players but an overhaul needs to be in the works. Bring new hunger onto the field. There have been indicators of regression in certain matches; games where the fight has been relinquished. Dyche’s style of play needs total commitment to the cause. Players have to be incredibly fit and incredibly selfless; it’s physicality and energy over technique and intricacy. Undoubtedly, the simplicity of the Burnley style will take its toll on players who have stayed around for too long.

The Clarets need to ride the momentous wave that they are in for as long as possible. Teams stay up based on the points that they pick up whilst in-form. Change is needed in the future but now it’s important to echo calmness and stability.