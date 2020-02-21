Jamie Vardy vs Kelechi Iheanacho: Who leads the line against Manchester City?

Leicester City face Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in what could be a crucial game in the race for the top four places.

Leicester come into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Wolves, marking Jamie Vardy's eighth game without a goal, his worst drought in three years.

In such a big game for the Foxes, will they stick with their talisman, or switch to the rejuvinated Kelechi Iheanacho?

Jamie Vardy starts

Vardy will remain the favourite to start for the East Midlands side as he is undeniably the best striker at the club. The Leicester number nine also boasts an incredible scoring record against the 'big six', with his first hattrick in the Premier League coming against the Citizens. However, the striker finds himself in his worst spell in three years, with his last goal coming against City in December.

Depsite this, Vardy is still the top scorer in the league after enjoying a highly successful spell in front goal in the first half of the season, scoring in eight consecutive games. In a match against City, who wil surely be on the attack for long periods of the game, Vardy can give the Foxes an outball and his pace in behind of the defence will worry the City defence.

Kelechi Iheanacho starts

Iheanacho has been in fine form this season and has often found himself scoring whenever he starts. Having looked like his time was up at the club before Brendan Rodgers came in, the Nigerian has found a new lease of life this season, scoring eight in 14 games in all competitions. His ball control and link up play has also been excellent this season and he looks to be a different player than the one struggling for confidence under Claude Puel.

This game will serve as an extra opportunity to prove himself as he comes up against his former club and he will be looking to put that miss against the Citizens last season behind him. However, if Vardy is fit, it usually means that Iheanacho would have to wait in the wings and maybe forced to try to make an impact off the bench if at all.

Both players start

Due to the injury of Wilfred Ndidi and the suspension of Hamza Choudhury, Rodgers may well elect to change formation completely in a bid to give his team extra defensive cover. Ryan Bennett could make his debut at the heart of defence alongside Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans, and a back three could be just the formation to accommodate both strikers.

They last started together in the 1-1 draw against Norwich but the partnership was cut short on that occasion due to an incident on the pitch involving Iheanacho. Should the partnership be revived, Iheanacho would occupy the slightly deeper role as Vardy plays on the shoulder and will look to be the bridge between the midfield and the attack.