The Warm Down: Maupay cancels out Stevens stunner

Sheffield United played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion today at Bramall Lane.

Enda Stevens opened the scoring midway throughout the first half with a stunning strike on the edge of the box. Brighton hit back immediately after Neal Maupay headed in from close range.

The Blades dominated the ball for long periods of play but just lacked the cutting edge in front of goal. Brighton's hard-fought point could go a long way in the fight for survival this season.

Blades hit 40 point mark

Today's result means Sheffield United have secured 40 points this season, with 11 games to go. 40 points is known to be the number to ensure survival but with the prospect of qualifying for Europe, the Blades will be looking to kick on in the final part of the season.

Chris Wilder told the BBC after the game: "We're going to be a Premier League team next season. It's an enormous achievement.

"But we want more. We've had bad days but we've taken the game to the opposition wherever we've been.

"This club is in good shape, we're in a good place, and the supporters should really know that and appreciate what's going off in front of their eyes."

The Blades, spurred on by the fact midfielder John Fleck has signed a new deal until 2023, opened the scoring after a positive start through left wing-back Enda Stevens. The Irish international found himself free at the back post and fired the ball into the top corner, leaving Mat Ryan no chance.

After Maupay had equalised for the Seagulls, Chris Wilder's side controlled the ball for large periods of the game but could not find a second goal. Ryan was called upon and produced a fine close-range save to deny Oli McBurnie in the second half to ensure the points were split.

Maupay back amongst the goals

Neal Maupay signed for the Seagulls in the summer from Championship side Brentford and has been successful down on the South Coast so far.

The French striker got his eighth of the season on his return to the starting eleven with a well anticipated close-range header after Adam Webster headed back across the penalty area.

Maupay's goal could prove critical by the end of the season with Brighton having a very difficult run-in. With games including away trips to Wolves and Leicester and home matches against Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and runaway leaders Liverpool.

The Seagulls currently sit in 15th place, four points above the relegation zone.

What next?

Sheffield United are not in action next week as their game away at Aston Villa is rescheduled due to Villa being in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. The Blades are next in action on 3 March in the FA Cup fifth round against Championship side Reading.

Brighton welcome Crystal Palace to the Amex Stadium next week.