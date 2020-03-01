Analysis: Burnley continue unbeaten run as Newcastle attacking struggles continue

Burnley extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six matches, with the Clarets producing another fine defensive performance to ensure they continued to edge towards the 40 point mark.

The game was largley devoid of many clear cut chances at both ends, with Chris Wood heading wide from Dwight McNeil's cross in the second period in what was Burnley's best opening.

Newcastle had been frustrated throughout the ninety minutes by Burnley's defence, but they found a real opening late on, only for Matt Ritchie to take too long to get the ball out his feet and allow James Tarkowski to recover with a vital block.

How Burnley continued to impress at the back

Burnley's unbeaten run in the Premier League has largely been built on the foundations of their defence, with the goalless draw at Newcastle meaning Sean Dyche's have kept four clean sheets in six games.

It also means that Nick Pope has now kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League so far this campaign, with the England interntional now on an impressive tally of 11 for the season.

It was clear to see why Burnley have been so difficult to break down throughout the last few weeks against Newcastle, with both Ben Mee and Tarkowski again in excellent form making numerous key blocks.

Charlie Taylor and Phil Bardsley were also at their best defensively in the full-back positions, denying Newcastle's wide players the space and time to deliver quality into the penalty area.

Despite Burnley not being at their best in possession, the shape of the team made it a real challenge for Newcastle to find a way to break them down, meaning they could fashion half chances throughout the game.

The clarets have managed to cut out a number of the individual errors they were making earlier on in the season, and if they can continue to perform like they did at Newcastle they should continue to keep clean sheets.

Newcastle's attacking struggles continue

Before the game against Burnley Steve Bruce had been talking about changing his system to help Newcastle create more chances in the final third.

However, despite changing to a back four and looking to get Miguel Almiron and Ritchie to cause problems in the wide positions, Newcastle were still unable to break down Burnley's defence.

That means that Bruce's side have failed to score in any of their last four matches in the Premier League, which is something they will have to change quickly to avoid slipping back into the relegation mix.

There were some encouraging signs, with Newcastle registering 21 attempts on goal and the returning Jonjo Shelvey did show signs of adding some creativity to the midfield.

Newcastle will be needing to build on that, and continue to work on their more attack minded system over the next few weeks.

Time to give Josh Brownhill some game time?

One of the key decisions that Dyche will be faced with between now and the end of the season is how and when to introduce Josh Brownhill to the side.

Burnley's draw at Newcastle has put them on 38 points, which could already be enough to secure safety, and so the time could now be right to give Brownhill a chance to impress.

That could see the midfielder brought into the middle of the field in place of either Ashley Westwood or Jack Cork, which would allow Dyche to asses whether he can make an impact there before the start of next season.

Dyche could also opt to bring him into the side on the right-wing, with Jeff Hendrick having not yet signed a new deal, meaning that it could be wise to see if Brownhill could be a replacement for him next term.