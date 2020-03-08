Rodgers believes Foxes are in a 'brilliant position' ahead of Villa clash

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed his thoughts heading into the Foxes game against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

After progressing through to the FA Cup Quarter-Final with a 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Wednesday, Leicester will be looking to build some momentum in the league as they search for their first win since January.

A victory in this game will increase the chances of Rodgers’ side maintaining their place in the top four but Villa will also be desperate for three points to help improve their survival chances.

‘’We’re still on track’’

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rodgers spoke of his team’s goals for the remainder of the season.

He stated: “We’re going to need to win at least half of them [remaining games], and maybe more. That’s our focus. It’s something we’re ready to embrace now.

“As we sit here, we’re in an absolutely brilliant position. The team showed a collective performance the other night that made me happy. All I know is, our intentions right from the off when we set our goals, we’re still on track with that.

‘’If you assess the position we’re in, we don’t want to finish any lower [than the top 4].’’

‘’The confidence is really good’’

Rodgers praised his side after their cup win and wants to build on the victory with a much needed result in the league.

He revealed: "The team, collectively, the confidence is really good. It was a good performance in our last cup game on Wednesday.

"It got back to somewhere near what our intent is in games and our identity, so it was a very good result for us and we’re looking to take that form into our next game.’’

‘’They’ll be there with a purpose’’

The Foxes boss is wary of Aston Villa's threat and will have one eye on captain, Jack Grealish.

Rodgers said: “Despite where they sit in the league, they’ll be there with a purpose. And we know that if we bring our game to every game then we’ll have a chance of winning.

“Jack’s a very talented player and he’s shown that consistently now. But they have other good players, when you do your preparation you prepare to face the team.”