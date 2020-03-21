On This Day: Kane hat-trick, six-goal thriller at Blackpool and League Cup heartbreak

Wes Morgan and Leo Ulloa following a 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

The 21st of March has not been a particularly profitable in Leicester City history.

There have however been some thrilling games so with today being the second weekend without football, have a read of how the Foxes faired.

1999 - Leicester City 0-1 Spurs (League Cup Final)

Leicester suffered a League Cup final defeat at Wembley 21 years ago, thanks to a injury-time Allan Nielsen goal.

After defeating Sunderland in the semi-final, the Foxes suffered heartbreak infront of 77,892 spectators.

They did make amends a year later when Matt Elliott's double won the same competition against Tranmere Rovers.

2009 - Leicester City 1-1 Colchester United

Paul Dickov's second-half goal saved Leicester from their first home defeat since Millwall's 1-0 win at the Walkers Stadium in September.

After spending the previous season on loan at Leicester, Mark Yeates put the U's 1-0 ahead after 23 minutes.

Max Gradel was replaced by Dickov on the 66th minute and it took the striker only a minute to make an immediate impact.

2010 - Leicester City 2-2 Coventry City

Coventry City mounted a superb comeback to alter Leicester's automatic promotion chances at the Walkers Stadium.

Andy King scored in both halves to put the Foxes into a commanding lead against their M69 rivals.

James McPake volleyed past Chris Weale before Gary Deegen levelled for the Sky Blues with three minutes remaining.

The draw almost confirmed that play-offs would be the maximum Pearson's men could hope for.

2012 - Blackpool 3-3 Leicester City

After resurrecting the club's season when he rejoined the club in November, Pearson's men travelled to Bloomfield Road after a mid-week win over Birmingham City.

Both goalscorers for Blackpool represented Leicester in their career.

Kevin Phillips handed the visitors the lead early on before Jermaine Beckford equalised for the visitors.

Nugent's header placed Leicester in the lead, only for former Leicester loanee, Roman Bednar, to level the scoring before the hour mark.

Beckford restored the Foxes' lead and back-to-back wins seemed on the cards. However, Phillips broke Leicester's heart with a last-gasp equaliser.

2015 - Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Leicester City

The Foxes travelled to White Hart Lane on a run of seven winless games since a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in January.

Nigel Pearson's men got off to the worst start when Harry Kane scored twice in the opening 15 minutes. However, Jamie Vardy's 38th-minute strike was followed by Wes Morgan's header after the first-half.

Despite the spirited comeback, Kane completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to put Spurs back ahead.

Jeffrey Schlupp's own goal restored the home side's two-goal lead and David Nugent's consolation game was not enough for the Foxes.