Leicester City 2019/20 Awards (so far): Performance of the Season

Some of the Leicester City 2019/20 awards for the season so far have seen the VAVEL writers go into debate so this time it is Performance of the Season.

Player and Young Player of the Season have been competitive choices and despite Brendan Rodgers' Foxes racking up emphatic wins against Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United throughout the duration of the campaign, this was surely an obvious selection?

Daniel Orme – Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

There’s not many that come close to the magnitude of this victory throughout the entire history of the club, let alone this season. Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes were at their ruthless best to put in an absolutely breath-taking showing on the South Coast as Premier League and Football League records tumbled throughout the evening. This one will never be forgotten.

Callum Boyle – Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

Normally in any season as good as Leicester’s it is hard to pick a performance of the season but this one is a clear winner. A poignant fixture in the run up to the game with it falling on the anniversary of the tragic death of the late Leicester chairman Vicahi Srivaddhanaprabha it was a night to remember for all Leicester fans. Brendan Rodgers’ side broke the record for the highest ever win by a top-flight away side in the 131 years of the Football League and broke the record in a truly emphatic style.

Cristi Bratu – Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

There is no other game that comes to mind. The historic 9-0 win over Southampton broke numerous records, including becoming the joint highest Premier League win in the competition’s history and the highest ever away win in England’s top-flight history. Hat-tricks from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy and goals from Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Ben Chilwell condemned the Saints to the heaviest defeat in their history while sending shockwaves through the Premier League.

Lois George – Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

The performance of the season, not just for Leicester but out of anyone. It’s hard enough to win away games nowadays with the current quality of the Premiership but to crush Southampton, a strong side in itself, is one to remember.

Josh Holland – Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

25th October 2019. That 9-0 victory. Leicester’s second win in our eight-win run. Everything went to plan on that Friday night. Ryan Bertrand’s red-card helped of course, but every single player played one of their best games for the club that night. With the obvious out of the way, the 4-1 victories over Aston Villa, 2-0 win over Arsenal, 5-0 win over Newcastle United and 2-1 victory over Tottenham come to mind.

Jack Johnson – Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

There was only one choice for this one. Nothing can even get close to this game. The Foxes were absolutely unstoppable and everything they touched on that night turned to gold. Perez and Vardy both with hattricks and a new record for the biggest ever away win in Premier League history. It can’t get much better than that.