Liverpool vs Ajax preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups and ones to watch 

Liverpool will progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League if they avoid defeat at home to Ajax on Tuesday night.

The Reds missed their first opportunity last Wednesday, falling to a 2-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Ajax will fancy their chances of forcing the Reds all the way to a Matchday Six decider, having seen their opponents follow-up the midweek loss with a disappointing draw away to Brighton.

They are unbeaten on their last 11 Champions League away trips and warmed up for this fixture with an emphatic 5-0 victory at FC Emmen.

That win kept them two points clear at the top of the Eredivisie.

They are two points behind Liverpool in Group D after beating Midtjylland 3-1 in Amsterdam last week.

Team news

Liverpool's squad remains significantly depleted by injury.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still sidelined with longer-term injuries, while muscular problems have ruled out Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Alisson Becker is a doubt after missing training on Monday.

That means Adrian could deputise as he did when the sides last met in October.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has been passed fit for Ajax after one game out.

Mohammed Kudus remains out of action with the injury he suffered on Matchday One.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Adrian; N. Williams, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Jota; Salah.

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Martinez, Schuurs, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Gravenberch; Neres, Tadic, Antony, Traore.

Ones to watch

Antony

20-year-old Brazilian Antony, a summer signing from Sao Paulo, missed Liverpool's visit through injury.

On Tuesday the Reds will have contend with a winger who has made an impressive start to life in Europe.

He has scored five and assisted three in 11 matches, opening his Champions League account with an opening-minute strike away to Midtjylland at the start of November.

Neco Williams

Ordinarily, a young player would be taken out of the spotlight after a high-profile error.

Last time out against Brighton, Williams gave away a penalty with a clumsy challenge on Aaron Connolly.

But with Trent Alexander-Arnold still building his fitness and James Milner the latest addition to the injury list, Williams appears the only contender for the right-back slot.

Having been substituted at half-time, how will he respond?

What the managers have said

Jurgen Klopp, as quoted by liverpoolfc.com:

“The game we played in Amsterdam was a proper battle. We showed fight and determination to get the result - but it was a really good game, played between two committed sets of players.

“My expectation would be something very similar tonight. They will come with the highest motivation and desire. They will come well-drilled and with a plan.

“We must be ready for the game to go the entire 90 minutes and stoppage time.”

Erik Ten Hag, as quoted by football-oranje:

"We have heard that they have problems [with injuries]. But they are still at the top of the Premier League. Well, that says it all.

“We know they are going to be putting a lot of pressure, so we have to play our own game and be good on the ball. They leave spaces behind their last line, which we have to try to use.”

Last meeting

Liverpool edged the closely-fought clash at the Johanny Cruyff ArenA thanks to an own goal from Nicolas Tagliafico.

You can watch the highlights below:

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 1HD in the United Kingdom. Coverage begins at 19.00, with kick-off at 20.00.