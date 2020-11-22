Liverpool VS Leicester City Post Match Analysis: Reds go 64 games unbeaten at Anfield

It was an impressive first half from Liverpool in which they managed to keep Leicester’s attackers reasonably quiet, whilst also creating good chances for themselves.

The Reds took the lead in the 21st minute through an own goal from Jonny Evans following a corner.

Liverpool’s second goal came from Diogo Jota. The Portuguese has been in fantastic form, finding his feet at his new club and also performing well at international level.

A great cross from Andy Robertson was met by Jota, who let the power of the cross find its way past Kasper Schmeichel.

Liverpool cruised through the second half. Again creating good chances and keeping the Foxes at bay.

Roberto Firmino topped off the win with his goal in the 86th minute. He made up for missing a great chance a few minutes early and scored with a header from a James Milner corner.

Liverpool completely controlled the game and were great in all areas of the pitch. Defensively, Joel Matip and Fabinho handled Jamie Vardy extremely well, he had very few shots at goal.

In midfield they were also superb. Curtis Jones produced one his best games for the Reds and played with a level of confidence and experience that we haven’t seen from him before. His movement offensively was great but he also did a very good job defensively. He helped out makeshift right back Milner often and helped create counterattacks.

In attack it was all too familiar for Liverpool. The front three all worked very hard and had a say in all the goals.

The main Mane

It was another fantastic performance from Sadio Mane. Pace, intensity and quality, Mane’s performance was typical for him.

Despite not getting a goal for himself, he had a number of good chances and threatened Leicester’s goal a lot. He was also giving Evan’s a hard time and was a nuisance when he scored the own goal.

Playing the majority of the game on the left wing, he gave Wesley Fofana a very tough game and had the beating of him on a number of occasions. It was unlike Mane to not score, he has now gone four games without scoring which is somewhat of a goal-draught for him.

He had a good chance to beat Schmeichel with a one-on-one. Going for high shot into the corner, Schmeichel read it well and was able to make the save. Mane’s first touch probably let him down.

However Mane’s all round performance was great. There were also occasions where Mane played through the middle, showing his versatility and desire to help the team.

Four in a row for Diogo

Another game at Anfield and another goal for Jota. He became Liverpool’s first ever player to score in all his first four league games.

Yet again Jota impressed. His movement and desire to get himself into the box was again noticeable. His headed goal came from him making a run into the box.

Jota mostly played on the right wing and was a constant livewire and threat to Leicester. Eventually drifting into the centre when Firmino came short to receive the ball, it made him very hard to pick him up and keep him quiet.

He was able to link up well with Firmino, presenting Jurgen Klopp with even more options to his attack. Rather than seeing Jota as Firmino’s replacement, he can very easily play alongside him.

Bobby dazzler deserves praise

It’s been a tough start of the season for Firmino. Jota’s rise to the team has led to many turning on Firmino. His lack of goals has made it difficult to defend him. Whilst Firmino’s unorthodox role means that he is often used to make space for the likes of Mane and Mohamed Salah, a fundamental role of a striker is to score goals.

It was very pleasing to that happen today. He had other good chances and should have scored them. But for him to get his goal today will hopefully give him the confidence to start picking up more goals.