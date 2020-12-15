Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Blackburn Rovers will host Rotherham United at Ewood Park this coming Wednesday at 19:45 BST, with the away side looking to capitalise on Rovers poor form to pick up consecutive victories.

Rotherham currently sit just one position above the relegation zone, thanks to their victory against Bristol City on Saturday in what was debatably the Millers performance of the season so far.

However, it was Paul Warne's side's first victory in seven, so he'll be eager not to fall into a similar rhythm once again.

Meanwhile with the home side, Blackburn are toying with the idea of the play-offs, currently sitting five points off and targeting three points against Rotherham, something they've failed to do in their last three encounters.

Team news

Tony Mowbray's side is currently riddled with injuries, as he is without Lewis Travis (ligament), Elliot Bennett, Corry Evans, Ben Brereton and Joe Rankin-Costello for Wednesday's tie.

He'll also be missing key man Bradley Dack, who has now nearly been out for a year following surgery on his knee, and Scott Wharton remains a long-term absentee.

Tom Trybull is back in contention due to missing last game as he was ineligible against his parent club, Norwich City.

Warne's Millers are also plagued with injuries, as Joe Mattock (ankle), Kieran Sadlier (ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) are all out for the time being.

They also have long-term concerns, as Clark Robertson and Shaun MacDonald have both broken bones.

Predicted lineups

Blackburn Rovers:

Kaminski; Nyambe, Lenihan, Williams, Douglas, Rothwell, Trybull, Holtby, Elliott, Armstrong, Gallagher.

Rotherham United:

Johansson; Ihiekwe, Wood, A MacDonald, Olosunde, Barlaser, Lindsay, Crooks, Wiles, Smith, Ladapo.

Ones to watch

Adam Armstrong

One of the hottest prospects currently in the Championship, Adam Armstrong is in the form of his life.

Currently second in the top scorer charts, Armstrong has netted 14 goals in 17 games and is averaging 0.87 goals per match, joint with Ivan Toney. The 23 year old is merciless in front of goal, and will look to spearhead Rovers to the play-offs.

Matt Crooks

Midfield general Matt Crooks has been a revelation since signing from Northampton Town last year.

The 6"4 playmaker is a mountain in the middle of the pitch, breaks up play and transitions from defence to attack. He plays a key part in how Warne sets up his side, and controls the midfield as the leader he is.

Previous meeting

​​​​​​​These two sides last faced each other in the 2018/19 season, before Rotherham's relegation, in what would be a thriller in Yorkshire. A brace from Semi Ajayi was enough to see off the visit of the Rovers, despite a late Charlie Mulgrew goal, as Rotherham ran out 3-2 victors.

How to watch

​​​​​​​The match is available on iFollow via Blackburn or Crawley's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.