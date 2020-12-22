Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur continue to search for their first trophy since 2008 on Wednesday against Stoke City.

Currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League, Spurs are currently six points off the top of the table after picking up one point from their last three games, as they look for their first Premier League trophy.

Meanwhile, Michael O'Neill's Stoke finds themselves in seventh place in the Championship, only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Losing only two from their last ten, the Potters known to be a solid defensive side, keeping three consecutive clean sheets in their last three games.

Team news

Tottenham are likely to rest a couple of key players but still play a relatively strong side. Spurs do not have many injuries, with Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga both out, but starting to make a return.

Giovani Lo Celso picked up a muscular injury and came off on Sunday in their 0-2 defeat against Leicester City so is unlikely to play, Joe Rodon is also unavailable as he is cup-tied, as he played in the competition for Swansea City before making the move to London.

Stoke have a lengthy injury list, with a number of key players out. Striker Tyrese Campbell is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

They have three goalkeepers out in Adam Davies, Angus Gunn, and Niki Maenpaa, while John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas and Lee Gregory are also out. Joe Allen has returned to training following a long spell on the sidelines but will not play.

Predicted lineups

Stoke City

Bursik; Collins, Souttar, Chester, Fox, Cousins, Tymon, Brown, Powell, Ince, Fletcher

Tottenham Hotspur

Gazzaniga; Doherty, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Alli, Bale, Vinicius, Moura

Ones to watch

Harry Souttar

The 6 foot 5 centre-back has been a revelation this season for the Potters, being the main reason for Stoke's defence being so solid.

A loan move out to Fleetwood Town last season really helped his development, and now he uses his height to win aerial balls constantly, and he has performed admirably next to Nathan Collins.

Gareth Bale

Bale has struggled thus far to make a big impact on this die, with the likes of Heung-min Son and Harry Kane pulling focus.

But Bale's ability is undeniable, however, he has struggled to get going so far. And in a game against lower opposition, he could shine and make Mourinho think twice about benching him.

Previous meetings

The last time these two sides met was in April 2018 in the Premier League, when Tottenham won 2-1, with goals from Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane scoring at the Bet365 Stadium.

How to watch

The match will kick-off at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, December 22 and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.