The five key quotes from Jurgen Klopp's post-Newcastle United press conference

Liverpool were far too pedestrian throughout and failed to take the chances that did come their way as they were thwarted by an inspired Karl Darlow performance.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino all had chances for Jurgen Klopp's side but a combination of quality keeping and last-ditch defending denied the champions.

The hosts weren't without their own chances as Liverpool failed to capitalise on two favourable festive fixtures and finish the year three points clear at the top of the table.

Perhaps the biggest plus from another abject performance was the return of Thiago Alcantara, the Spaniard played the final 20 minutes and added plenty of quality.

This is what Klopp had to say in his post-match press conference, with a full transcript available from liverpoolfc.com.

On the performance

''We created crazy chances but we didn't use them. This is a draw where we aren't happy with the result but I'm really fine with the performance.''

On his side

''We had rhythm but we had to keep going. They defended with al they had. We played super football but couldn't finish chances off.''

On being top of the table

''The last thing I think about at the moment is our position in the table. It doesn't mean anything.''

On the current mood

''If life gives you lemons, make lemonade. We are in a good mood. We are trying to enjoy life. We will keep going, Southampton, Villa and (Manchester) United - we know our responsibility. The boys were ready tonight but we didn't get the result we wanted.''

Klopp also confirmed Joel Matip will be out for three weeks following an adductor strain picked up against West Bromwich Albion.