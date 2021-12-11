Huddersfield Town 1-1 Coventry City: Huddersfield player ratings after a resilient performance

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes under pressure from Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Coventry City at John Smith's Stadium on May 1, 2021 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town had to settle for a draw against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship at the John Smith's Stadium. A late goal deep in stoppage time by Matt Godden was a kick in the teeth for the Town faithful as they were so close to three points, going in front through Danny Ward in the 18th minute.

Defence

Lee Nicholls 7.5/10 - Nicholls had a neat day at the office up until the stoppage time goal. As a whole this season he has impressed in goal generally, and having caught Carlos Corberan's eye he has featured regularly for the Terriers. With Bristol City next up on the radar he will be looking to get back to registering clean sheets, giving his strikers the best chance to nick the game.

Matty Pearson 6.5/10 - Playing in a 4-3-3 formation at the back allowed the right back to play himself into the game, protecting the back line but also taking the game to the opposition via the wings and supplying the likes of Sorba Thomas and Danny Ward down the left hand side. Pearson has been a regular and was replaced by Turton in this particular game in the right back position to bring fresh legs to the squad.

Tom Lees 6.5/10 - At the back Lees was important but very reserved in this one. Lees has been known for his set piece threat but in this particular game was starved of it as Town struggled to create from such situations. He received a 6.5 as he didn't put a foot wrong although his quietness in the game was clear to see at the John Smith's Stadium.

Levi Colwill 8/10 - A very inspiring and upcoming defensive player, Colwill had instances where he carried the ball high up the pitch trying to connect play. His defending was excellent to read Coventry moves, anticipate through balls and cut out one on one opportunities. A great young talent, he will be one to look at before the season commences and will surely go on to achieve massive things. Colwill is on loan from Chelsea and if he continues to perform this way the Blues may look to recall him which would be a big loss for the Terriers.

Midfield

Sorba Thomas 7.5/10 - Thomas has been much improved this season showing progression game to game. His crosses have always caused the opposition problems. Although this did not work so much on this occasion, you could witness his intent on the pitch on the left hand side. Thomas started his career in non league at Borehamwood and has taken to Championship football, going through the ranks very well. He can be dangerous at set pieces which is an added dimension to the team, but was starved on such opportunities against the Sky Blues.

Lewis O'Brien 6.5/10 - Having been linked to a move to Leeds United but signing a long term contract at Huddersfield, O'Brien is one of Town's best players and often is central to the midfield recycling play but also tracking back to do the work in breaking up attacks. He is a central midfielder and vital to the squad in the process of attacks but also via the defensive work.

Scott High 6/10 - High is a young talent for the Terriers but still has a great deal of learning to do in midfield. He often moves the ball quickly but makes a great deal of mistakes, that was not the case in this game as he tried to build attacks playing neat, sensible football. He grew into the game across the right hand side but didnt make a huge impact all game.

Attack

Danny Ward 8/10 - Scoring the only goal of the game for the Terriers, Ward was good throughout and made sure he was ruthless in his finish when getting assisted by Toffolo. Ward had worked tirelessly but a late goal would be the Terriers’ undoing as they conceded in the 93rd minute to cancel out his great finish from close range.

Josh Koroma 7/10 - Koroma's pace is always spoken about, but in general his end product is good. A hardworking athlete, he has worked wonders under head coach Corberan making a great impact so far and improving his game on the training field in general.

Duane Holmes 6.5./10 - Having come back into the team, Holmes can be dangerous from long range situations but was unable to show such quality out on the pitch against Coventry. Showing his quality in such a situation against Swansea City last season, everyone is aware of his capabilities. There is always something in his locker which shows he is a special player whom has more to give in a Terriers shirt in the future.

Substitutes

Josh Ruffels 6/10 - Only on for around three minutes he was unable to make an impact in the game. He will want more time on the pitch to help the team, and not be used as a substitute too late in such games where there is a slender lead involved.

Ollie Turton 7/10 - On for Koroma, Turton's job with 29 minutes of normal time to go was to build attacks up front in a bid to double the lead on the afternoon. Frustrated by a good Coventry defence in the second period this was the turning point in the game.

Fraizer Campbell 6/10 - Fraizer has played in the Premier League but didn't have the best of games after being brought on with 19 minutes of normal time to go. Having been told by the head coach to warm up faster, the forward couldn't keep the ball. Balls over the top were either too heavy or lacked that final finishing touch for Campbell to pounce.