Stay or leave, Gundogan would be face of City treble triumph

There would be something both symbolic and symmetric, even poetic, about Pep Guardiola’s first signing as Manchester City manager lifting aloft the Champions League trophy in Istanbul on Saturday evening.

Ilkay Gündogan has been through it all during his seven years at the club, but his biggest game comes this weekend. Guardiola was days into the job when the Gundogan arrived aged 25 for £20 million. It was the start of a new era; the destination set but the journey unknown.

It’s easy to forget that the Germany midfielder was signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 whilst stricken with a dislocated kneecap. Then, in his 16th game for City, tore a cruciate ligament. Injuries and long-term absences could have gone on to define his time in Manchester, instead he has become an instrumental figure in City’s quest for greatness.

Gundogan has had to bide his time as Guardiola has rattled through three iterations of the team during his tenure.

There was the first version which harnessed the speed and directness of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling in attack. Then came the more patient and possession-based edition with Rodri excelling at the base of midfield.

Only now, with the third iteration, does Gundogan find himself as central ever. His influence has only grown with time and it is peaking now with him comfortable on the left side of City’s midfield three.

Guardiola has encouraged Gundogan to get forward more and that has increased his impact in the final third. It was his goal on the final day that won City the 2021/22 Premier League title. An exquisite finish at Goodison Park as part of a brace last month edged City closer to this season’s title. Then, on Saturday, another double won them the FA Cup.

The headlines continuously reference Gundogan, reflecting his outstanding form, which is arguably the best of his career to date. He is an increasingly decisive member of this irresistible City side. What makes it even more remarkable is that these could be the final days of Gundogan in the sky blue colours of City.

Guardiola values his captain immensely

The 32-year-old can leave on a free transfer this summer as his contract draws to a close. City have only offered a one-year extension, while Gundogan would like two more years. There has been reported interest from Arsenal and Barcelona but Guardiola wants him to stay — it’s not difficult to see why.

“What a season,” the City manager exclaimed. “When he first arrived in Manchester the skills were there. But he has a special mentality. He knows what I think of him. He plays the big games like they are friendlies. He can cope with the pressure.”

The emotional embrace between player and manager at Wembley said it all. As Guardiola explained, he not only values Gundogan’s technique and ability but also his character and attitude.

Whenever Gundogan takes to the training pitch, he gives his all. Whenever he is speaking in public, he is eloquent. Whenever he is around his team-mates, he is encouraging and leading them adroitly. Perhaps the biggest accolade bestowed on Gundogan was him being voted club captain by the City squad.

Gundogan is more than happy to give others the floor, flashier or more prolific names have often been allowed to steal the show — Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are rightly lauded. But, despite being content in the crowd, the captain is now being drawn onto centre stage.

It was Gundogan who raised the fifth league title of the Guardiola era at the Etihad Stadium two and a half weeks ago. The midfielder was also front and centre in the royal box at Wembley last weekend, lifting the FA Cup. Should this week end with the third part of a historic Treble, then it will be Gundogan’s face again on the front pages.

Should City defeat Inter Milan,, one could surmise that now would be as good a time as any for Gundogan to take his leave. Could anything realistically better this season should they achieve something only one English club has done previously?

Regarding his future, after the FA Cup final, he said: “Nothing is decided yet. We’ll see what will happen.” Also, telling, he added: “I don’t need these kind of days to feel appreciated and feel special in this club. I know that, and that is why I have been here seven years.”

He continued: “We have a chance to do something special and win the treble and we do not want to let this opportunity pass us by.”

The player Guardiola asked to start his revolution will be as keen as anyone to grab this crowning moment.