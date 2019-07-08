QPR midfielder looks set for Forest switch

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo looks set to leave the club after being left out of his side’s pre-season tour of Austria.

According to the Nottingham Post, the midfielder is a step closer to joining Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal following Mark Warburton's decision to leave the Australian international out of the club’s pre-season preparations.

A 'potential eventuality'

Luongo, a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s youth academy, signed for QPR from Swindon Town in May 2015. He has since made 145 Championship appearances for the West London club, scoring 10 goals and picking up the 2017/18 Supporters' Player of the Year award.

Warburton, who managed Forest for just 37 games through 2017, was appointed QPR manager in May and told the official club website:

“Massimo’s future could now lie away from QPR and therefore it is important that we prepare for that potentially eventuality.

“He has been a loyal servant of the club for the last four years and his passion and commitment for QPR has always been there for everyone to see out in the pitch.

“We will give opportunities in Austria to some of the club’s younger players who have come through the academy, such and Charlie Owens and Charlie Rowan.”

Busy bosses

Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi was appointed Forest manager no more than 20 minutes after the club sacked Martin O'Neill at the end of last month, and Luongo could be his second signing of the summer since arriving at the City Ground after the club announced Portuguese midfielder Tiago Silva from Feirense as their first last week.

Warburton has also been busy in the transfer market bringing in seven new faces at Loftus Road, including the re-signing of fan favourite Angel Rangel on a free. He has also off-loaded club talisman Luke Freeman, who joined Sheffield United last week for an undisclosed fee.