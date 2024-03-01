Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest will come too soon for Mohamed Salah, as he continues his recovery from injury.

The Egyptian winger has not featured since complaining of discomfort in his hamstring following his comeback against Brentford a fortnight ago.

“I don't think Mo is too far off, but he won't reach tomorrow. Next week it's possible. On the way back but not there yet."

The German added that Darwin Nunez (muscle) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) have returned to first-team training and Wataru Endo (ankle) and Andy Robertson illness should be fit for the Forest clash after missing the FA Cup win over Southampton.

“Darwin and Dom trained yesterday with the team so we have to wait and see how they react.

Wataru and Robbo didn’t but there’s a plan in place that they join in today.

Macca was ill for one and a half days and Robbo had the same thing. Hopefully it didn’t spread. I haven’t heard that it has.”

The hunt for four trophies

The Reds sit at the summit of the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester City and two ahead of Arsenal, having won the Carabao Cup already, and progressing to the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

They also are in contention for the Europa League, with a favourable Round of 16 draw to Sparta Prague coming up, Klopp insisted that he does not think about the possibility of a quadruple.

"Until we get asked about four possible trophies, we don't think a second about it, to be 100% honest.

It is not important, we try to find a solution for the next game, we try to win the next game.

We cannot do it differently, we just have to make sure we get through all these situations with as many points as possible.

60 points is a statement, for that moment in a season, but stay on 60, I am not sure we qualify for the Champions League, so we better keep winning football games."

When asked about their previous quadruple charge in 2022 when his side were denied on the final day in the league and in the Champions League final by Real Madrid, he said it was not comparable.

"Much more comfortable squad situation as far as I remember it, could make massive changes between the competitions.

That made it completely different, it showed us that you can fight for everything, win something, some people will happy with that, some will tell you it is not enough.

For us it was a successful season, let's hope we can make a successful season out of this one."

The opposition

The 56-year-old was full of praise for the opposition, claiming that it will be a tough game, as both sides are desperate for the points for different reasons.

Forest sit four points above the relegation zone in 17th place in the Premier League, but Klopp is not underestimating the task at hand.

"Nottingham is a great place to play, a difficult one as well, it will be tomorrow with the situation Nottingham is in.

Similar situation to us, they need to win football games to reach their target, as much as we can't, they can't waste games or time.

It will be a tough, tough challenge, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Arsenal it was not easy for any of them, especially, not only, but the counter-attacking threat they are, that is massive.

With Awoniyi, Elanga, Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi, that speed, they can be direct, protection is massive for us, if we try to control the game, we have to make sure that we really control that part of the game.

I am looking forward to it, great atmosphere. So, let's give it a go."