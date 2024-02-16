Following a slow start to the campaign, Richie Wellens’ side are now being considered as dark horses for the play-offs after a recent upturn in form.

A 3-2 defeat at Bolton Wanderers in December ignited an unbeaten run of eight games with wins over Charlton Athletic and Cambridge United and draws to Wycombe Wanderers and Reading. Most significantly though, Leyton Orient picked up victories against sides sitting in the division's upper echelons.

A trip to Portsmouth looked like an inevitable defeat with John Mousinho's side only losing on four occasions in the league this season but the O's blew them away with three first-half goals to secure a 3-0 away triumph.

They also ran out as 1-0 victors over Bolton but a recent last-minute loss to Barnsley was a hammer blow after such an impressive run.

Burton, now under the leadership of Martin Paterson who was named as Dino Maamria's successor in January, have had a mixed run of results of late since his arrival.

A 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers last time out was a much-needed boost after winning only one win in seven outings and they now sit in 18th place.

Can the O's continue their march into the play-offs or will Burton be able to secure a surprise win and separate themselves from the relegation zone?

Team news

Leyton Orient

The O's continue to be without Jordan Graham who has been sidelined since November after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

25-year-old centre-back Dan Happe will have to be assessed after missing Tuesday's dramatic 4-3 victory over Northampton Town.

Burton

Ex-Barnsley defender Jasper Moon wasn't involved in the recent win over Bristol Rovers after sustaining an injury in their game against Lincoln City earlier this month so it remains to be seen whether he will be making a return.

No other team news is available at the time of writing.

Likely line-ups

Leyton Orient

Brynn; Galbraith, Beckles, Cooper, James; Brown, El Mizouni, Moncur; Forde, O'Neill, Sotiriou

Burton

Crocombe; Hamer, Nsiala, Sweeney, Brayford, Bola; Powell, Gilligan; Helm; Hudlin, Bennett

Key players

Leyton Orient - Ollie O'Neill

Several players have contributed to Leyton Orient's recent dart up the table and one of those is Ollie O'Neill.

A January addition for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the midfielder started his career at Fulham, signing his first professional deal at Craven Cottage in February 2020.

Trust was clearly shown in the Republic of Ireland U21 international after he penned a new three-year deal in July 2022. Last term, he had his first taste of first-team football with a loan move to League of Ireland side Derry City.

O'Neill made 19 appearances for the Candystripes as they finished in second place, seven points off of eventual champions Shamrock Rovers.

The permanent switch to East London came in January after he scored against the O's when they locked horns with Fulham's U21 side in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy group stage.

His first goal in red came in Tuesday's win over Northampton and it could prove to be the first of many after making an impressive start to life at The Gaughan Group Stadium.

Burton - Mark Helm

It's another midfield player to watch out for on Saturday, Burton's Mark Helm.

Having made 22 League One appearances this term, the 22-year-old has been chipping in with the goals lately having netted three in his last six games.

Helm arrived in Staffordshire last January after previously plying his trade for Burnley but during an 18-month spell at Turf Moor, he failed to make a first-team appearance.

Before his spell with the Clarets, Helm came through the ranks at Manchester United where he was thought to have a successful future but left in 2021 after his contract expired.

Despite a disappointing campaign so far for the Brewers, the midfielder has been a bright spark and netted the winner in Tuesday's victory at Bristol Rovers. He also netted the opener in their 2-0 win over Charlton.

Helm is one to watch for Burton on Saturday and will be the key player if they are to head back to the Pirelli Stadium with three points.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Saturday’s game is taking place at The Gaughan Group Stadium, Leytonstone.

What time is kick-off?

The match will start at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

UK viewers cannot watch this match live but overseas viewers can watch the game through Leyton Orient's subscription service, 'Orient Live.'