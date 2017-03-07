Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich: Gunners player ratings following another capitulation

(Image by Getty Images/Shaun Botterill)

Just when you thought it would not get any worse for Arsenal at the moment, well along came Bayern Munich to well and truly put the Gunners at rock bottom.

Arsenal led at half-time thanks to a Theo Walcott strike to give the home faithful a glimmer of hope. But an early penalty in the second half for Bayern, where Laurent Koscielny received a red card for a foul on Robert Lewandowski, which the Polish International tucked away, meant the tie was done and dusted.

What came next was a complete capitulation. Arsenal were at sixes and sevens at the back as Bayern ran riot to replicate another 5-1 scoreline for the third successive meeting between the two. Arsenal also exited the competition on an embarrassing 10-2 aggregate scoreline. Here are the player ratings from a dark, dark evening at the Emirates…

Goalkeeper and Defence

David Ospina - 4/10 – Made some important saves at times in the first half when Arsenal were still in the game. At fault though for Arjen Robben’s goal, after a poor clearance got Bayern on the attack once more.

Hector Bellerin - 3/10 – Another poor night for the Spaniard. Final delivery when Arsenal got in to the final third was not good enough. Also endured a tough evening up against Franck Ribery at times.

Laurent Koscielny - 4/10 - His red card completely changed the game. Cynical tackle on Lewandowski who was clean through on goal. Can have no complaints about the final outcome of the referees decision.

Shkodran Mustafi - 3/10 – Looked lost once Koscielny was dismissed, as Arsenal were well and truly all over the place at the back. Lacked any real leadership qualities to try and reorganised a defence in crisis.

Nacho Monreal - 3/10 – Like Bellerin, endured a very tough evening against Bayern’s wide men. Robben was having a field day in the second half, and when Douglas Costa replace the Dutchman, he roasted Monreal even more.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka - 5/10 – Looked fantastic in the holding midfield role in the first half alongside Aaron Ramsey. Passing qualities evident for all to see. Cannot blame the Swiss once he had to drop alongside Mustafi at the back. Was out of his depth.

Aaron Ramsey - 3/10 – Final ball was disappointing in the first half. Could not quite get control of the midfield as well as Xhaka. Match fitness took its toll in the second half as the Welshman struggled to keep up.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7/10 – Arsenal’s stand out player once again. Really making that midfield role his own in the last month. Bursting runs throughout the game threatened Bayern on numerous occasions. Can hold his head up.

Forwards

Theo Walcott - 6/10 – Fantastic first half. Was the Walcott from the beginning of the season. Took his goal brilliantly too. Faded in the second half as Arsenal begun to capitulate. Provided a lack of protection for Bellerin when the Bayern rout started.

Alexis Sanchez - 4/10 – Obviously the Chile International is still affected by all that has gone on in the past few days. Struggled to really have the same impact in the first half as the likes of Walcott and Chamberlain. Is the end near for Sanchez at Arsenal?

Olivier Giroud - 3/10 – Again, like Sanchez, struggled to really get in the game. Hold up play was nowhere near as good as it can be. Missed a glorious chance from a header when the scores were at 1-0.

Substitutes

Francis Coquelin - 2/10 – Came on for Ramsey when the game was over. Struggled to have a defensive impact on the game.

Mesut Ozil - 2/10 – Replaced Sanchez with a little over of 20 minutes left. Looked disinterested to say the least.

Lucas Perez - 2/10 – Was put on in place of Giroud at the same time as the other subs. Hardly had a touch of the ball.