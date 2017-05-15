Pep Guardiola may be eyeing up Manchester City return for Kasper Schmeichel

Schmeichel could be donning a Manchester City shirt again in the future | Photo: Getty/ Barrington Coombs - EMPICS

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel triggering speculation that the Dane could be targeted for a summer return to his former club.

Talking after the 2-1 victory for his side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Guardiola highlighted Schmeichel’s impressive passing ability.

This could suggest that the Citizens may be preparing a move for the stopper in the summer transfer window, alongside fierce rivals Manchester United.

'Amazing'

Guardiola said: “Kasper Schmeichel has an amazing pass. For that reason, you cannot pass. He can put the ball to the full-back, for the striker with Okazaki or Slimani – and after with Mahrez.

“It is so difficult to control that. That is why [Leicester get] all of the credit and all the credit we [Manchester City] have got to beat them,” he continued.

It has been well broadcasted that Guardiola desires a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Claudio Bravo has been unconvincing since his summer move from Barcelona whilst Willy Caballero looks to be edging towards the end of his career.

Schmeichel then could be the perfect candidate to move to the Etihad Stadium. The Dane previously played for Manchester City between 2005 and 2009 but only made 10 appearances in all competitions before leaving for Notts County.

Schmeichel has impressed for Leicester since arriving at the King Power Stadium in 2011 | Photo: Getty/ Richard Heathcote

Rivals for Schmeichel's signature?

It has been reported that Schmeichel is attracting interest elsewhere from the North-West. Manchester United are also apparently keen to sign the former Leeds United stopper if David de Gea completes a move to Real Madrid.

If both Manchester clubs are indeed interested in recruiting the 30-year-old, it could spark an intriguing transfer battle over the summer.

Schmeichel’s City contract though runs until the summer of 2021. Since signing for the Foxes in 2011, he has made 298 appearances in all competitions and has won the Championship, Premier League and also impressed in the UEFA Champions League.

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has previously said that Schmeichel will stay at the King Power Stadium next season.

His father, Peter, intriguingly turned out for both United and City during his career.