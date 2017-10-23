Leicester City vs Leeds United Preview: Can the Foxes take another step towards Wembley?

Leicester City take on Leeds United looking to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup | Photo: Getty/ Stephen White - CameraSport

Following just a second victory of the season in the Premier League on Saturday, attentions turn to the Carabao Cup, in which Leicester City welcome Leeds United to the East Midlands.

The Foxes head into the meeting on Tuesday night on the back of a 2-1 victory at the Liberty Stadium against Swansea City, a result that was just the side's third away vicory of the calendar year. More importantly for the Foxes faithful, it was a victory that took the Midlanders out of the bottom three and into 14th position.

An own goal from centre-back Federico Fernandez and a second from Shinji Okazaki proved key as Leicester picked up a hard fought victory under the guidance of caretaker manager Michael Appleton, who will take charge of the game tomorrow as the football club continues its search for a new manager.

Tough test expected

Following the summer appointment of Head Coach, Thomas Christiansen, the Yorkshire club have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign.

The Whites travel to Leicester on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory at Bristol City, a result that leaves them 4th in the Championship table, with supporters fully optimistic that Christiansen can guide his side back into the top-flight after a 15-year absence.

Despite the departure of the 2016/17 top-scorer, Chris Wood, to Burnley, the Whites have made some key additions to the side that just missed out on a play-off spot under Garry Monk last season. Two players that have proved pivotal in the opening months of the season are Spaniard Samuel Saiz and striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

Having scored twice on Saturday against Bristol City, Saiz took his tally to an impressive eight goals in all competitions. The Spaniard has proved to be a superb addition to the squad at Elland Road and the Leeds faithful will be hoping the midfielder can continue his superb form throughout the campaign.

Much to the delight of the Yorkshire club, fellow summer signing Pierre-Michel Lasogga has hit the ground running in his first season in English football, having joined the club as a replacement to the departing New Zealander, Wood. The striker has proved key early on in the campaign, particularly on home soil, and has scored four times, as well as providing three assists.

Embed from Getty Images

The Journey So Far

Both teams head into the meeting in the fourth round on the back of a strong start to the competition. The hosts picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in the previous round last month, with second half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani the difference between the two sides.

In August, the Foxes breezed past Championship outfit, Sheffield United, with an emphatic 4-1 victory at Brammall Lane, with all four goals arriving in the second half through Demarai Gray, Ahmed Musa and a brace from Slimani.

Thomas Christiansen's Leeds travel to the East Midlands on the back of three victories in the competition that have left supporters dreaming of a potential cup-run, with a penalty shoot-out victory at Premier League outfit Burnley the most noticeable win. In the previous two rounds, the Whites brushed aside League Two duo Port Vale and Newport County 4-1 and 5-1 respectively at Elland Road.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Caretaker manager, Michael Appleton, has hinted that he will make changes to the side that defeated Swansea on Saturday, with the focus seemingly on Sunday's home game with Everton in the Premier League.

The Foxes will be without Robert Huth and Matty James who remain long-term absentees, but Ben Hamer, Ben Chilwell, Demarai Gray, Leo Ulloa and Islam Slimani will all be pushing for a place in the starting line-up.

In the opposition camp, Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen has suggested that Pontus Jansson will return to the starting eleven, but fellow defender Gaetano Berardi will miss the game due to suspension, following a red card at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The Whites boss is also expected to make changes, with Leeds hosting Sheffield United in a huge Yorkshire Derby at Elland Road on Friday night.

Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City: Hamer; Amartey, Morgan, Dragović, Chilwell; Albrighton, N'didi, King, Gray; Ulloa, Slimani.

Leeds United: Lonergan; Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Borthwick-Jackson; Klich, Anita; Roofe, Hernandez, Dallas; Cibicki.