Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo: We will bounce back against Wolves

(Picture: Getty Images - Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC)

Sheyi Ojo believes Liverpool are ready to bounce back and turn their current run of form around starting with the FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Reds are still reeling from the mid-week defeat to Southampton which ended their EFL Cup campaign at the semi-final stage, but Ojo is expecting the Reds to get through this “tough period” and “bounce back.”

The 19-year-old said: “We’ve got a good spirit within the squad so everyone is helping each other out through the good and the bad.”

'Anything can happen' vows Ojo

Jürgen Klopp's side have managed just one win in the last seven games but Ojo - who featured in the FA Cup victory against Plymouth Argyle earlier this month - believes that it is only a matter of time before Liverpool are back on track.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com he said: “Anything can happen in football. One minute, we’re losing and everything is going against us, and the next minute we’re winning and everything’s going well.

Ojo continued: “We’ve got to keep just doing what we’re doing in training and listening to the staff and hopefully the results will come.”

Wednesday night saw Liverpool fail in their bid to win one piece of silverware in the EFL Cup but the FA Cup presents the Reds with another chance of lifting a trophy this season.

Ojo thinks the team can take positives from the Southampton display, ading: "Against Southampton, we had chances, but unfortunately we weren’t able to take them and I think that’s one thing we’ve got to improve on in the coming games.”

The Reds turn their attention to Wolves

Ojo will be looking for another chance to impress against Wolves at the weekend and admits the team “have been working on it in training” when it comes to breaking down defences who sit deep; a problem Liverpool have continued to have this season

The England youth international believes there are “loads of different ways” which can be used to breakdown tough defences and feels “being patient” is one of them.

“We’ve got great players in the squad and it’s just about utilising everyone’s role in the team, being patient with the ball and being clinical," the wide-man said.