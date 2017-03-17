Liverpool sweating on Origi's fitness for Manchester City trip but Firmino "could be an option"

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

Roberto Firmino could return for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City this weekend, but Divock Origi has emerged as a fresh doubt, Jürgen Klopp has revealed.

The manager will be without captain Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge, with foot and hip injuries respectively, but centre-back Dejan Lovren could be back after featuring for the under-23s earlier in the week.

The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium looking to maintain their superb record against the top six teams in the Premier League and also strengthen their grip on a top-four finish.

Klopp unsure whether he will have Origi available

"What can I say about the injury situation? We missed a few players in training this week," Klopp said in his pre-City press conference, adding that there is "no chance" that either Henderson or Sturridge will be involved as he "said already last week."

The German explained that Firmino, who missed last weekend's win over Burnley, "didn't train with the team so far" but "should probably be involved" prior to City and so "could be an option."

Klopp also revealed: "The icing on the cake is that Divock Origi was off yesterday because he felt a little bit. [It's] probably not serious but in our situation, we have to be really sensitive. That's what we did."

He said that the Reds "will see" if Origi - who started up top against the Clarets in Firmino's absence - "can be involved" in training but said it is "not 100 per-cent" therefore leaving the Belgian as a doubt.

Klopp said that Liverpool "have a few open questions" but added that Lovren - who hasn't featured since January 31 - "played on Monday night and he is fit."

Reds boss: Injuries not down to fatigue

Despite Henderson's absence with a foot issue, Klopp said that the skipper could return for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield on April 1.

Klopp also dismissed any suggestions that Liverpool's current injury problems are due to fatigue.

While he acknowledged that Liverpool's season has been "intense" he declared that the club's injuries "until now have been different", citing Lovren's situation as an example.

"Lovren had issues for four weeks. It was nothing to do with fatigue. The body is a complex thing," he explained. "It took us a little time to find it [the cause of the pain in his knee] and a lot of specialists were looking for it. Then he was fit again and then he got a knee in his back when training set-pieces, that was very painful."

Klopp admitted that "these things happen" but said there are "different reasons" for the various lay-offs of his players, calling it a "long season" and "especially for players who play for their national team."

He said: "No breaks. It's always go, go, go. It makes it more likely you will pick up injuries."