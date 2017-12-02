Klopp praises side despite defensive injuries

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six league games (Photo credit: Getty Images / Dan Istitene)

Jurgen Klopp has praised his Liverpool side following a 5-1 win away to Brighton and Hove Albion despite starting midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can at centre back.

The German midfielder started alongside Dejan Lovren in defence as the Reds currently have defenders Ragnar Klavan, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all out with injuries. But despite this, Liverpool were able to pull off an impressive defensive display that saw the Merseyside club only conceded from the penalty spot.

Klopp praises make-shift defence

Speaking to the press after the game, Klopp said: “It was close to training that we decided to use them (Can and Wijnaldum) in the formation because the medical department told us that our injured defenders were still out, which made it very difficult for us. It was a difficult place for us, but the formation fit this game really well.

“We needed to be patient, and when you have the quality we have on set-pieces it works out well. It worked twice for us today.”

A memorable result for the Reds

Can gave Liverpool the lead from a Philippe Coutinho corner 30 minutes into the game when the German midfielder was left wide open in the penalty area, giving him an easy chance to finish off. Roberto Firmino doubled Liverpool’s lead moments after the restart as Coutinho again made the assisting pass to his Brazilian teammate to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Firmino doubled his tally three minutes into the second half after a quick break, but Glenn Murray pulled a goal back for Brighton shortly after the former Hoffenheim playmaker’s second goal.

The Seagulls looked ready to complete a sensational comeback, but Coutinho’s two quick goals in the 87th and 89th minute put to bed any form of Brighton fight back as the former Inter Milan attacker sealed three vital points for Liverpool, who climbed to fourth place in the Premier League table.