Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Ups

Before Villa's their relegation from the Barclays Premier League at the end of the 2015/16 season, Tottenham against Aston Villa was a mainstay at England’s top table.

Having sacked Roberto Di Matteo following a difficult start to their time in the Championship, Steve Bruce has begun to steady the ship at one of England’s most famous clubs.

Following a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City last Monday, the Villains currently sit 12th in England’s second division ahead of their game at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are one of the form sides in the country and head into the fixture fresh of the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over Premier League leaders Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

League form will now move to the back of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino’s mind as the eight times FA Cup winners look to win the trophy for the first time since 1991.

Team News

Villa could give a debut to Sam Johnstone, after the goalkeeper moved to Villa Park from Manchester United during the week on loan for the remainder of the season. Rudy Gestede has departed for Middlesbrough on a permanent deal, whilst Mile Jedinak has overcome an illness and should return to the starting line-up.

The hosts look set to rotate their starting line-up, with a traditionally tricky fixture against West Bromwich Albion next up in the Premier League.

Érik Lamela remains the only absentee, with the Argentinian winger recently heading back to Rome in order to finally combat a long term hip injury.

Predicted Tottenham Line-up

Goalkeeper

Michel Vorm - the Dutch goalkeeper, fresh from signing a new two year contract at the club, is likely to come in for club captain Hugo Lloris for a rare first team appearance this season.

Defence

Kieran Trippier - the former Burnley right-back should replace the highly impressive Kyle Walker full of confidence. Arguably the man of the match in Tottenham’s recent comprehensive victory at Watford, claiming two assists, Trippier should be more than capable of slotting into the starting XI

Eric Dier - having been part of a back three against Chelsea in the week, Dier is likely to move back into a back four on Sunday as one of Tottenham’s most experienced players from the season so far

Kevin Wimmer - alongside Dier is likely to be Austrian international Wimmer, who has had a bit part role so far following the form of Jan Vertonghen on the left hand side of Tottenham’s central defence. Having been steady when called upon since joining in the summer of 2015, Wimmer will add his calm play out from the back

Ben Davies - recently returning from a spell out of the side following injury, Welsh international Davies has been more of a spectator this season following the form of Danny Rose, arguably Tottenham’s player of the year. More defensive than Rose, Davies is unlikely to add as much going forward but is a more than able replacement

Midfielder

Harry Winks - a regular off the bench so far this season, home grown Winks is set to make his FA Cup debut at the heart of Tottenham’s midfield. The England under-21 international will look to set Tottenham’s attacks up with his forward thinking midfield play

Victor Wanyama - one of the players of the match against Chelsea in midweek, the former Southampton and Celtic man has rarely been left out of the side this season. With options in midfield looking a little thin, following the reduced involvement of Tom Carroll and the rests being given to Mousa Dembélé, Wanyama could once again find himself starting at White Hart Lane.

Attack

Georges-Kévin N’Koudou - the summer signing from Olympique de Marseille could make his first start for the Londoners in one of the world’s oldest cup competitions. Having found minutes hard to come by in his first season at the club, the French under-21 international winger will be hoping to get his career in England finally off to a start

Moussa Sissoko - finding himself out of the side in the early months of the season, following poor form and a three match sending off for violent conduct, the French international has finally began to show glimpses of why Tottenham spent a reported £30 million on the former Newcastle United man. Given the freedom behind Tottenham’s lone striker, Sissoko will be a threat with his power and pace

Son Heung-Min - having been awarded the Premier League player of the month in September, the Korean has found his early season form difficult to replicate in recent weeks. The opportunity to start against Aston Villa will be vital for Son, as he looks to stake his claim in coming starting line-ups

Vincent Janssen - like N’Koudou, Dutch international forward Janssen has found starts difficult to come by this season. Recently returning to the squad following a spell out with injury, the former AZ Alkmaar man (who has four goals in nine appearances for his country) will be looking to replicate the post-Christmas form from 2016, which saw him end as top goalscorer in the Netherlands with 27 goals in just 34 matches