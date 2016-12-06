Liga Iberdrola - Week 12 Roundup: Clashes at the top

Jennifer Hermosa scored the crucial goal for Barcelona. Photo: Getty Images/Nolwenn Le Gouic

Four of the top five meet in week 12 in Spain, and both games produced classics.

Clashes at the top

Second-placed Atletico Madrid picked up a huge 5-0 win over third-placed Levante to move into second lace on their own merit.

They took the lead in the 12th minute when the league's top score Sonia reacted quickest to score after Esther's shot was parried by Levante's keeper Bermurdez.

Three minutes later, it was 2-0. Sonia's throw found Priscila who scored. In the 25th minute, it was 3-0 when Priscila scored her second goal.

It would take until the 89th minute for Atletico to score their fourth. Laura Fernandez, making her debut, found the back of the net after being picked out by Sonia. She scored, just four minutes after coming on.

And then, two minutes into second-half stoppage time, Amanda made it 5-0 after being found by Pereira's stunning pass.

Fourth drew with fifth as Valencia and Tenerife battled to a 2-2 draw in an epic game, meaning that there is just one point between the sides.

Tenerife took the lead in the 6th minute after Valencia's keeper Endler cleared the ball straight to Dozono who superbly curled the ball over the keeper, finding the back of the net.

Just two minutes later, Valencia equalised. Zornoza's free-kick was parried by Tenerife's keeper Noelia, but Mari Paz was there to fire in the rebound.

Valencia took the lead in the 35th minute when Zornoza headed in from a corner.

But in the 62nd minute, Tenerife equalised. A stunning ball from Eva Llamas, as from 30 yards from goal, she dinked the ball over the defence, allowing Pisco room in the box to score.

Barcelona win again

The leaders Barcelona kept up their unbeaten start as they narrowly beat the second-bottom side Oiartzun KE.

The goal came in the 26th minute, and it was a lovely move. Vicki Losada chipped the ball over the Oiartzun back-line, weighting it perfectly for Alexia Putellas to run onto. She squared the ball to Jennifer Hermoso who rounded the keeper before scoring.

The win sees Barcelona maintain their two-point advantage at the top.

Basque derby

Athletic Club's title defence woes continued as they drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in the Basque derby. The first half was goalless and Real Sociedad took the lead in the 79th minute when Manuela Lareo scored with a powerful shot. But it would take just five minutes for Athletic Club to score an equaliser though Yulema Corres.

Relegation battles

Fundacion Albacete moved one place up to 13th with an impressive 2-0 win over CD Santa Teresa – a result that sees them now four points above the relegation zone.

The first half was goalless, and with the rain coming down, Albacete won a penalty which Tomo Matsukawa calmly converted. They made sure of the three points when Aida Samit picked out Alica Muñoz headed in.

This was the first win for Albacete since their second game whilst Santa Teresa have not won any of their past eight games, and they are now on a three-game losing run. They have dropped down to tenth.

Sporting Club managed to hold on to beat Espanyol 2-1 in a game marked by horrendous conditions. In Sporting's final home game of the season, it was Espanyol who started the stronger with Elba Vergés and Cristina Baudet testing the Sporting keeper Thaís Picarte from long range.

Sporting thought they had taken the lead when Cinta Rodríguez's ball found Anita Hernández whose header beat the Espanyol keeper Norma Méndez, but she was ruled offside.

But in the 44th minute, they did take the lead. Cristina Martín-Prieto's break allowed her to pick out Patrícia Sochor and she just took two touches to found the back of the net.

The timing of the goal, so close to half-time seemed to act as a blow for Espanyol – and it would take only one minute of the second half for Sporting to double their lead. Martin-Prieto provided the assist once again with Anita scoring with a clever finish.

After going behind, Espanyol moved to a 3-4-3 formation and this led to them pulling a goal back when a corner deflected off Anita at the near post and into her net.

The win sees Sporting move level on points with Athletic Club in seventh whilst Espanyol drop down one place to 14th.

Bottom-placed U.D. Tacuense drew with Zaragoza 1-1, their fourth draw of the season to move level on points with Oiartzun K.E.

Zaragoza took the lead in the 34th minute through Nuria Mallada, but two minutes later, Tania Carballo equalised from the penalty spot for Tacuense. It means Tacuense are still waiting for their first win but they picked up a crucial point as they look to fight against the drop. Zaragoza moves up one place to ninth.

Rayo win

Rayo Vallecano picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Real Betis to move up to eighth place, just a point behind Sporting and Athletic Club.

Rayo took the lead in the 8th minute when Estela Fernádez picked out Natalia Pablos who beat Betis' keeper Miriam López. In the 39th minute, Rayo doubled their lead through Raquel Carreño.

And then, eight minutes into the second half, Sole made it 3-0. Betis remain in 12th place.