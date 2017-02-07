Keith Boanas appointed as Watford Ladies head coach

Image credit: Getty Images

There has been a cloud of certainty hanging over Watford Ladies after they handed a walk over to Doncaster Belles in the FA Cup. However, the immediate future of the club looks to be set in place as they have appointed Keith Boanas to be their new head coach.

The club's former coach, Katie Rowson, resigned back in August but this appointment comes in perfect time for the friendly tournament which kicks off this weekend.

To signal a new start, Boanas and his Golden Girls will play at Kings Langley FC throughout the Spring Series, relocating after being at Berkhamstead FC for a number of years.

Something to prove in the ​WSL

Boanas boasts a strong level experience for taking over the club as a holder of a UEFA Pro Licence, complimented by his spells at WPL side Charlton Ladies and Estonia Women.

While at Charlton, Boanas took them to the dizzy heights of three successive FA Cup finals, winning it in 2005. Throughout his seven year tenure at the club, the 57 year old manager also led his team to become the WPL Cup champions in 2004 and 2006.

Additionally, Boanas had a brief spell at Millwall Lionesses following his long stint at Charlton - but has yet to play in the Women's Super League.

Ready for the Spring Series?

Questions arose around the club's ability to play in the tournament given the withdrawal from the cup, however this news brings new hopes. According to the club the withdrawal from the match was to ensure that Boana's appointment could go ahead smoothly.

In the club's statement on the website general manager Ellie Kemp conceded "It's been a time of much transition and change," but optimistically added that "we believe we're now on a very firm footing with Keith leading our coaching set-up."

While the news secures the short-term future of the Golden Girls, at least, there. However, Kemp assures that the team are raring to go: "The players will be energised and ready for the challenges that lay ahead. We want to be a really competitive team and there's no reason to believe we can't achieve that."

Watford and their new manager will kick off the Spring Series Sunday away at Aston Villa.