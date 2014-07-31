Kasper Hjulmand gets Mainz off to a winning start

Kasper Hjulmand started of his Mainz career with a resounding one-nil win over Greek side Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League.

Despite a less than impressive team performance, Shinji Okazaki and Co grinded out a result that they can take to Greece and build on. The Japanese striker returned from the World Cup in Brazil and started off how he ended the 2012/13 Bundesliga season, in goalscoring fashion.

Just ten years ago, Asteras' competed in the fourth division of the Greek league but recent years has seen them on the rise. Last season we saw Asteras' reach the qualifiers of the Europa League and Staikos Vergetis will be hoping to go one better this year.

Mainz on the other hand, have been absent from the European competitions for the previous two years. Former manager, Thomas Tuchel guided Mainz to a 7th placed finish, granting Die Nullfunfer qualification for this years competition.

Surprisingly there was no Nicolai Muller in the squad after been linked with a move Bundesliga club Hamburg. There was a start for new signing Gonzalo Jara whilst Flilip Djuricic started on the bench for the home side.

Julian Baumgartlinger returned to the starting line up following a long-term injury and nearly put Mainz one-nil up following a costless kick from Johannes Geis in the opening stages of the game.

With neither side wanting to concede the first goal, there were very little chances in the opening 30 minutes. Pablo De Blasis nearly had the ball in the back of the net for Asteras ' if only it wasn't for a last ditch tackle from Stefan Bell. De Blasis netted twice in the game against Rovaniemen Palloseura to set up the tie at the COFACE Arena.

Pablo Mazza came closest for the away side in the closing stages of the first-half. The 26-year old striker rattled Mainz' crossbar leaving Loris Karius stranded. However, despite been pegged back in their own half, Okazaki showed his prowess in the penalty area, putting the home side one-nill up on the stroke of half-time. A cross from Chilean Jara found Ja-Cheol Koo at the far post, who knocked the ball in to the path of Okazaki, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Asteras' came out to the second half fired-up. Within 60 seconds of the restart, De Blasis came close to equalising from just six yards out. Ziguy Badibanga once again beat Joo-Ho Park, then finding De Blasis unmarked at the far post, who put his effort wide.

At the other end of the pitch, just three minutes later, Yunus Malli could have doubled Mainz' lead after horrific defending from the away side. The ball fell to the midfielder in the box who hit the ball fist time, shinning it wide of Theodoropoulos's post.

Despite a feisty opening seven minutes in the second half, both teams seemed comfortable with the scoreline to take to the return leg. Most noticeably, Koo and Okazaki came closest for the home side, regardless of getting their shot on target. Geis looked to control the game from the midfield, although a poor performance by his standards, the German looks cambatitive throughout.

Defensive substitutions by Hjulmand saw Park and Baumgartlinger being replaced by new signing Daniel Brosinski and Niki Zimling to see the game out for the home side.

Mainz will travel to Greece for the return leg on August 7, where they will look to progress in the Europa League.