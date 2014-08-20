Gladbach extend Dahoud’s deal

Borussia Mönchengladbach have extended the deal of promising youngster Mahoud Dahoud until 2018.

The 18-year-old midfielder arrived from Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2010 and will be part of the first team for the current 2014/15 season. Dahoud was allowed to train with the first team for the 2013/14 pre-season but injuries prevented the youngster getting any real chance to make his debut.

“He is really good. It is very, very positive,” said Gladbach coach Lucien Favre after the Telekom Cup last season. In the 2013 Telekom Cup held in Mönchengladbach, Dahoud played his first game in the Borussia Park saying, "It is indescribable when you get cheered on by the fans.”

“Mo played a very good pre-season last year, but unfortunately was injured for a very long time. Now he has re-established himself with good performances in training and in friendlies as an integral part of our first team, “ said Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl.

Mo Dahoud was on the bench for Gladbach’s DFB Pokal 1st Round 3-1 win over FC 08 Homburg on the weekend. He is hoping to stay fit and earn himself a competitive start with the first team. As a result Dohoud made his international debut for the German U18 team against England in April.

"I don’t feel much pressure. It is important for me that I stay healthy and get match practice," said Dahoud. "I spend every day in training, to be ready when the coach calls on me. He will know when the right time comes."

The deal comes just after Gladbach tied down another promising youngster in Marvin Schulz. Along with Dahoud, Schulz has been promoted to the first team for this coming season and was also on the bench against FC 08 Homburg.

"After Marvin Schulz we now have the long-term commitment of Mo Dahoud." said Eberl. "We are proud that we have signed these two promising talents on professional contracts."