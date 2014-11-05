Bayern Munich 2-0 AS Roma: Munich march on as group leaders after dispatching Italians

Frank Ribery and Mario Götze were on the score-sheet in the Allianz Arena as Bayern Munich conjured up a 2-0 victory over Italian side Roma, and secured top spot in Group E.

After the euphoria of last month's 7-1 mauling of the side from Rome, Bayern came into this game as hot favourites once again, and began with a bang. Early half-chances for Ribery and Lewandowski were dealt with comfortably by Roma goalkeeper Skorupski. In a real end-to-end opening thirty minutes, chances fell to Juan Bernat, who's strike was excellently blocked by Torosidis, before Bernat himself thwarted Mattia Destro as the striker was bearing down on Manuel Neuer's goal.

Long range attempts from Lahm and Alaba came close, and in the thirty seventh minute, the German champions finally made their pressure pay. A slick passage of play between Alaba and Ribery resulted in the Austrian pulling the ball back to the Frenchman in the penalty box, who managed to tuck the ball neatly past Skorupski.

At half time, Ashley Cole replaced Jose Holebas for the Italian side, who had done relatively well to keep themselves within striking distance of Munich. The second half, however, began in similar fashion to the first. David Alaba went close with a backpost header after Rafinha had picked him out, and then Medhi Benatia missed a great chance to double the advantage when he fired wide after Skorupski had misjudged the balls flight.

The goal, however, wasn't long coming. In the 65th minute, former Dortmund duo Lewandowski and Götze combined, with the latter sliding home the former's cross after he had spun away from a defender. From then on, the result was never in doubt. Lahm, Ribery, Shaqiri and Alaba all went close in the following 20 minute period, before Manuel Neuer brilliantly kept out first Gervinho and then Nainggolan's follow up which looked destined for the top right hand corner.

The game petered out, and when Cuneyt Cakir blew his whistle for the final time of the evening, the Allianz Arena erupted with emotion. Advancement as group winners secured, they can relax for their final two games, while Roma still have it all to do against fellow group members CSKA Moscow and Manchester City.

Statistics (courtesy of Squawka):

Possession: 65%-35%

Shots: 23-6

Pass success: 90%-73%

Chances created: 18-3