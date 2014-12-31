Mario Engels is beginning to make his mark in Frankfurt
Image credit: kicker

After leaving the club he'd been at for six years, including four as a youth player, Mario Engels had decided that first-team football was needed to further his development. It's proven to be a great move and he's finally getting the chance to let his football do the talking.

Background

At twenty-one, Engels has been handed his opportunity slightly later than most other footballers. At his time with 1.FC Köln, solid if a tad unspectacular, he was afforded a first-team chance and never got any further than the Regionalliga side. It's somewhat surprising, when his dad, Stephen Engels, was and still is a long time servant of the club. He was also the coach of the under-21 team, but that didn't stop his son from taking the plunge and cutting his teeth elsewhere.

His decision to leave the Billy Goats was something that his dad admires, "For Mario, a transfer to FSV was the right step the right step in order to gain a foothold in the 2.Bundesliga. This is an club where he can develop to an optimal level. And with Benno Möhlmann he has a coach, from which he can learn a lot!"

Play-style

Unlike his father, who played a holding role, Mario is a more attacking midfielder and is comfortable centrally or on the right. Primarily a creator rather than a finisher, he stands at six-foot and is more than capable of holding his own physically. His size doesn't make his dribbling clumsy, far from it, he can still weave in-and-out of players, but his presence allows him to bump off of defenders and still carry on running.

In his youth, it's fair to say that his decision-making has not yet fully reached it's full potential, but his high assist tally in such a short space of time shows he is indeed wise beyond his years. His determination to succeed, evidenced by his move away from his dad's club and where he spent his youth career, should hold him in good stead when working his way up the footballing ladder.

"My play style has always been based on being a bit naughty and trying things that do not always work out. He [his father] told me that I should keep this in Frankfurt," that he has done. Engels isn't afraid to take on anyone and is more than happy to throw in some skill. Another quality he has in abundance is his composure.

The youngster is able to finish with aplomb when one-on-one with the goalkeeper, rounding the advancing stopper seems to be a particular trait in his arsenal. Although he still has room to improve in that sense and know when and when not to try it.