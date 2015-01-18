Marvin Ducksch suffers broken metatarsal

Horror for Paderborn as their 2-0 win over Aue was overshadowed by as 20-year-old forward Marvin Ducksch suffered a broken metatarsal.

The injury occurred after 57 minutes, when the on-loan Borussia Dortmund man had to leave the pitch after an injury to the metatarsal. He slumped to the floor following a challenge and couldn’t continue playing.

Ducksch is expected to miss several weeks with the injury. Missing games such as; Mainz 05, Hamburger SV, Hannover 96 and possibly their home clash at the end of February against league leaders and Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich.

"Because of this injury, it will mean in this transfer window we will become more active." Sporting director Michael Born quoted on the Westphalian side's official club website.

This season, he has played eight games in the colours of Paderborn scoring just the one goal, albeit a world class strike, in the German top division to date.