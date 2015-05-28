World Cup winners rested ahead of Germany's upcoming International matches

Germany coach Joachim Löw has left Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos out of his latest squad.

While Löw left out the big names, he has handed Patrick Herrmann the chance make his debut after finishing the season with a bang.

The Foals winger scored eleven goals in thirty-two appearances hence his debut call up.

The Nationalmanschaft are set to host the USA on June 10th before playing Gibraltar in a Euro 2016 Qualifier which shouldn’t pose too much of a problem for the World Champions.

The Bayern Munich torwart had previously been struggling with an ankle injury and manager Löw was advised against calling up the shot-stopper. Fellow Bavarian team mate Thomas Müller has also been left out the squad ahead of the two games and finally Galactico Toni Kroos has not been included.

With the absence of the Ballon d’Or runner up, Löw has elected to select just the two goalkeepers.

"I have always been able to count on Thomas and Toni, they have given great service to the national team," Löw said.

"Manuel is a model of dedication. Everyone knows he is one of those players who always wants to play, but our team doctor informed me that Manuel can't train without feeling pain at the moment."

In Group D, Germany currently sit second. The Germans are hot on Poland’s tail at the top of table but they are also being pegged back by Gordon Strachan’s Scotland who are level on points with the World Champions who are looking to fulfil their dream of completing a World and European cup double.

The Germany Squad:

Goalkeepers: Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hannover)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Hector (Köln), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia), Antonio Rüdiger (Stuttgart), Sebastian Rudy (Hoffenheim)

Midfielders: Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen), Ilkay Gündogan (Borussia Dortmund), Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Christoph Kramer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Mario Götze (Bayern Munich), Max Kruse (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Lukas Podolski (Inter), Andre Schürrle (Wolfsburg)