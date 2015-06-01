VAVEL Exclusive: Northern Irish starlet Caragh Milligan talks FIFA, the World Cup and her own career

Glentoran Belfast United and Northern Ireland ladies' midfielder Caragh Milligan has been terrorising defences for years now, despite just being a teenager. VAVEL jumped at the chance to speak to the talented teen, who seems destined for big things.

Milligan, who is just 18, was a regular for the Northern Irish national team and a key player with her Concentrix Premier League side. A constant menace with her pace, drive and vision, it's clear to see why she's been so successful for both club and country.

The talent was there for all to see in the Samba Soccer days, as she dribbled around and scored past anyone who stood before her. At the same time, she rose up the national team ranks and enjoyed some fantastic performances at every age level.

Since then, apart from a recent injury set-back, things have gone brilliantly and Milligan should see her name associated with the successes of both teams for years to come. The interview came at a great time, as the 2015 Women's World Cup begins this weekend and she thinks it's anyone's game:

"I think it's more open than ever, actually," Milligan said. "In the past no-one could see past the USA but more and more teams in the top ten are closing the gap. USA are also in the 'group of death' with Sweden so it'll be tough. I think I'm going to with the Germans."

The tournament will provide the stage for high-profile players - like Alex Morgan and Louisa Nécib - to strut their stuff, the tournament gives a chance to the less well-known members to showcase their talents: "I definitely think one to watch is Célia Šašić. She's been scoring for fun all season for FFC Frankfurt and got some big goals."

She continued, "There are also some great young players in the tournament as well, like Jessie Fleming. She's being tipped to be the next Christine Sinclair for Canada and then I'd say to watch out for Vivianne Miedema from the Netherlands. She's only 18 but she's played a big part in qualification, so hopefully she will prove herself on the big stage too."

Unfortunately, what could be one of the biggest tournaments of the decade, has had its build-up overshadowed by the FIFA scandal. It's something that Milligan isn't at all happy about, "I think it's disappointing for the game, with it not being one but two World Cups amongst the controversy," she said.

"I think they really need to put the sport first. As for Sepp Blatter, I think that, even though he has done some good things especially for African nations, the fact he is associated with such a scandal - I think it's only right he step down but it looks unlikely."

Blatter, as she eluded to, called himself the 'Godfather of women's football'. A quite incredible statement, though Milligan says it hasn't all been bad: "They could definitely do a lot more. In saying that there's been a lot of progress recently, especially for this World Cup - in terms of funding, prize money and press coverage."

There was one bit of good news for women and FIFA this week, although it wasn't related to the organisation as such. There'll now be women's football in the newest installment of the popular video game franchise - FIFA. Many have said it's a step in the right direction and that's a view Caragh shares:

"If it's a success then it could trigger something I was really excited when I heard the news," she added. "It's fantastic and something I wasn't sure would ever happen. I'm not a huge FIFA player myself but I can say I will be playing the next one and who knows how far it could expand, I could be on it myself one day!"

There is a very real chance that Milligan could indeed be playing as herself in FIFA. She has already broken a record - the youngest ever player to appear for Northern Ireland. It wasn't something she knew about at the time, however: "I was aware going into the game that I was close to the record but it wasn't official until afterwards and then that's when the hype around it sort of started and I realised it was quite a big deal.

"Personally, I was just so excited to be playing those big games and didn't care whether it was a record or not," she concluded.

Since then, Caragh has gone on to make her fair share of appearances for the senior squad and added a goal too: "It was a bit of a relief to finally get my first, I think it took me almost a year! I didn't really know how to react when it happened and until I watched it back I couldn't even remember what happened; it was instinct!"

Sadly, as previous mentioned, her progress has been halted by injury: "It's been, without doubt, the toughest period I've ever experienced," the 18-year-old admitted. "When it happened I never anticipated this length of time out but I think I'm definitely close, I just have to be patient and not try too much too soon. That's definitely my problem."

Finally, to finish off, Milligan spoke about the local game: "It's been doing well in terms of media coverage, with the goals been shown weekly on UTV." Glentoran are the most successful side in the country and are set for another Champions League berth, something Caragh is desperate to be back for: "Having won the league last year we get another shot at it this summer so I am desperate to get back and be part of this!"

We thank Caragh for her time and wish her the very best with her recovery, exam results and footballing future.