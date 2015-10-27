Gladbach to invest €28 million on Borussia-Park

Borussia Mönchengladbach are reportedly set to invest €28 million into their stadium, Borussia-Park.

Interesting upgrades

Local paper, Rheiniche Post, reported that the Foals will invest the millions into infrastructure improvements including a hotel and a beer garden for 3,000 people.

The Stadium was opened in July 2004, with the construction cost at €85 million, in time for the 2006 World Cup which the Germans hosted. The stadium replaced the previous Bökelberg Stadium, which wasn’t able to cope with modern safety standard, the pre-war stadium held 34,500 spectators.

It got the name Bökelbergstadion after Gladbach’s maiden DFB Pokal in 1962; the stadium closed in 2006 and was replaced by residential buildings.

In time to mark the start of the Schubert era?

Despite this good news, it hasn’t been a great start from the Foals. Lucian Favre slumped to a five match loss streak, he was ultimately sacked and it was Andre Schubert who stepped in and has reinvigorated the 1977 European Cup runners-up, since he took over they have won their last five games including victories against Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg and Schalke.

However, Schubert hasn’t been given much luck with his side's Champions League draw. In Die Fohlen’s return to the European eltie after their long absence from the competition, Schubert took over at the helm of Borussia-Park with Gladbach at the foot of Group D having played Juventus, Manchester City and Sevilla only picking up the single point.

With the stadium revamp, Gladbach are set to build a new club museum which can boast their glistening club history of five Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal triumphs and two UEFA Cups. Amongst the 54,000-seated stadium, they will look to add a staggering 800 new VIP Seats.

The paper also reported that they are set to build a 132-room, six story Borussia Mönchengladbach themed hotel, situated next to the west stand. As well as a 3,000 capacity beer garden behind the north stands, a new street and new parking spaces round the ground.